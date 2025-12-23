Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany’s gray wolf bill passes U.S. House (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

A bill to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin has passed the U.S. House. The legislation, introduced by Republican Congressman and candidate for governor Tom Tiffany, delists the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act, prevents endless lawfare from overturning the decision and restores authority to state lawmakers and wildlife officials to responsibly manage gray wolf populations. The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association applauded the passage, saying it marks a step forward to protect the state’s cattle population. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate.

CWD detected for first time in western Wisconsin county (LA CROSSE COUNTY)

Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in a wild deer in La Cross County. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it’s the first positive test for CWD in the western Wisconsin county. The deer was a hunter-harvested adult buck and was harvested within 10 miles of both the Monroe and Vernon County borders. The detection of CWD will cause La Crosse county to have extend its baiting and feeding ban for another three years. Monroe and Vernon counties will also have baiting and feeding bans put in place. More info on CWD in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.

Evers extends energy emergency order (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is extending an energy emergency declaration. Evers on Monday signed an executive order that continues an existing order until January 16th. The Public Service Commission says pipeline malfunctions have caused oil and gas suppliers to fall behind on demands for heating, and Evers order loosens trucking and weight regulations in order to transport that fuel by vehicle.

Closure, layoffs loom for central Wisconsin company (MARSHFIELD)

A business closure will likely put 80 people out of a job in central Wisconsin next year. The Prince Corporation of Marshfield went into receivership last week and notified the Department of Workforce Development, saying it will close next year if it can’t find a buyer. The company distributes farm and garden supplies. Prince is one of Marshfield’s longest running companies, originally founded in 1886.

