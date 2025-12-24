Wisconsin AM News Summary

DNR offering tips on how to reduce food waste during holidays (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers some tips on how to reduce food waste during the holidays. Organics Waste Management Specialist Erik Flesch says planning can go a long way in helping you make the right amount of food and food that everyone can enjoy. Flesch says have containers on hand to send guests home with meals for later, consider composting waste instead of recycling, and use freezer bags and proper containers to make sure leftovers don’t get freezer burn. More tips can be found on the DNR’s website.

Evers delivers final pardons of 2025 (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers delivers his final pardons of 2025. Democratic Governor Tony Evers granted another 167 pardons this week, bringing his total number of pardons during his time in office to 1807. Evers says the pardons offer people a second chance to give back and make amends. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

GBSD votes down proposal for weapon detection systems (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay school board has voted against installing weapon detection systems at its buildings. W L U K TV reports the Monday night vote came after a lengthy discussion. The district has been trying to find ways to keep kids safer after a student brought a handgun to Preble High School in September. Members of the school board were concerned about the cost of installation, even for a pilot program, as well as slowdowns getting kids into school buildings during the morning and the amount of staff that the detection systems would require.

Geyser to return to mental health hospital (WAUKESHA)

A judge has revoked Morgan Geyser’s conditional release. Geyser, who is serving a 40-year sentence for the 2014 stabbing of her classmate to please the fictional character Slender Man, did not contest the revocation at a Tuesday hearing in Waukesha County Court. She will be sent back to Winnebago Mental Health Institute, rather than a state prison. Geyser was arrested in Illinois last month after she cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet and left the Madison group home she was placed in.

One man dead in fatal Northwoods snowmobile crash (IRON COUNTY)

One man is dead in a snowmobile crash in Northern Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources reports the 58-year-old man died in a crash in the town of Oma in Iron County on Monday. Initial reports state he failed to navigate a curve on a public trail, and crashed into a tree. The man was wearing a helmet, but did not complete a rider safety course. The man’s name has not been released, while the crash is still under investigation.

2025 in review: Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature were at odds over extending care for new moms