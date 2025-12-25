Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin wraps up 2025 elk hunting season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin wraps up the 2025 elk hunting season. The 2025 season started on October 18th and wrapped up December 19th. A total of seven bull elks and five anterless elk were harvested statewide during the season. The 13 Wisconsin state-licensed hunters who participated in this year’s hunt were randomly selected from a pool of more than 26,000 applicants. Some hunters found success during the first opportunity to hunt elk, from mid-October to mid-November, while others filled their tags in the December timeframe. Hunters can apply for the 2026 elk hunting season starting in March.

Family travel ideas during holiday break (UNDATED)

There’s plenty for families to do this time of year on holiday break. Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Logan Wroge says the Wisconsin Snow Report is a great tool for those who want to get outside. It tracks snow conditions throughout the state for activities like downhill skiing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, tubing, fat tire biking, snowshoeing. Wroge says for those cold days, families might be interested in trying out one of the numerous children’s museums across the state. More info can be found on the Travel Wisconsin website.

2025 in review: A Beaver Dam teen is abducted