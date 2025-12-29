Wisconsin AM News Summary

AARP of Wisconsin calling for bill to fight crypto kiosk scams (UNDATED)

AARP Wisconsin is calling on legislators to fight fraud and scams at cryptocurrency kiosks across the state. Fraudsters in these scams will typically pose as government officials or offer phony investment opportunities to get people to convert their money into cryptocurrency at a kiosk. State Director Courtney Anclam says they want any bill to include daily transaction limits, operating fees, and customer identification measures. 17 other states, including neighboring Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, have passed cryptocurrency kiosk fraud legislation.

WHEDA announces funding for housing assistance (UNDATED)

$2 million is going towards boosting housing in vulnerable communities across the state. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced that 59 organizations will get grant funding to help with housing assistance. The grants aim to improve emergency shelters, transitional residences, and low-income housing. Projects funded by the grants include flood remediation, energy efficiency upgrades, and accessibility modifications. The $2 million will support over 1,500 beds and housing units across 27 counties in Wisconsin.

First day hikes taking place across Wisconsin this week (UNDATED)

There’s several First Day Hikes taking place at state properties across the state on New Years Day. Several of the properties offer one-to-three-mile guided hikes led by property naturalists or local experts. They have a specific start time and gathering spot and provide a great introduction to winter adventuring for those considering hiking. Department of Natural Resources Parks and Rec Management Director Steve Schmelzer says there’s nothing like a refreshing winter hike to rejuvenate the mind and body. More information on the hikes can be found on the DNR’s website.

2025 in review: record breaking spending in a state Supreme Court election