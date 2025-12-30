Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS offering at home test kits for HIV and STI testing (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a program to offer free at-home HIV and STI testing. DHS is partnering with Simple HealthKit to offer the at-home kits that provide results for chlamydia, gonorrhea and preliminary results for HIV and syphilis. DHS says the goal is to expand access to testing for Wisconsinites who don’t live near a free testing site or might be hesitant to go to an in-person testing site. Wisconsin residents 18 or older can request free test kits using Simple HealthKit’s secure web portal.

Person arrested for using fake $100 bill with Trump’s face (MOUNT HOREB)

A person was arrested in Mount Horeb for using a fraudulent $100 bill with Trump’s face on it. Mount Horeb police say they received a call last week from a local Kwik Trip when staff reported a customer using a fake bill. Police say the bill looked realistic, with realistic size and appearance including the 3-D blue security ribbon holograms. The only problem with the bill was that included the face of current president Donald Trump, not Benjamin Franklin. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Dane County jail.

Wisconsin joining multi-state lawsuit over gender-affirming care (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging federal attempts to limit access to gender-affirming care. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state is suing to block the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing a declaration that attempts to limit access to gender-affirming care for young people. Kaul and the coalition argue that the declaration violates federal statutes by unlawfully changing medical standards without going through the notice and comment process. A total of 19 states are a part of the lawsuit.

