Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin woman dies following attack in Antigua (MADISON)

A woman from Wisconsin has died following an attack on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

A weekend news release from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda said 66-year-old Karen Johansen was attacked while on a horseback riding tour on December 19. She was airlifted to a hospital in Madison where she died Friday, according to police. Johannsen and her siblings owned and operated Johannson’s Greenhouses in Madison until closing the business in 2013. Her sister Lyn Johannsen told the Wisconsin State Journal that Karen Johannsen spent most of the year in Fitchburg but also regularly visited Antigua. Police on the island said a man is in custody in the attack.

Former Beloit teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students will stand trial (JANESVILLE)

A former Beloit Memorial High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students will stand trial. 61-year-old Andre Dekok had a preliminary hearing Monday in Rock County Court. The former teacher and coach is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of child enticement. He’s accused of sexual misconduct with multiple former students. DeKok retired in 2021 following a 30-year career at Beloit Memorial. His bond was set in November at $500,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for January 30th.

Plea deal reached in Madison homicide (MADISON)

A plea deal is reached in a Madison homicide. 26-year-old James Barnes-Morris pleaded guilty in Dane County Court Monday to first-degree reckless homicide with a domestic abuse modifier in the October 2024 death of 25-year-old Brooke Strattan. The Dane County District Attorney agreed to dismiss a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. Madison Police recovered Strattan’s body from a pond at the UW Arboretum just days after she was reported missing. She was last seen with Barnes-Morris, her boyfriend at the time. A sentencing date for Barnes-Moriss has not been scheduled. He faces up to 60 years in prison.

WI sees highest increase in school property taxes in decades (UNDATED)

Wisconsin sees the highest increase in school property taxes in decades. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, gross K-12 school property taxes increased 7.8% in December, marking the largest increase in more than three decades. The Wisconsin Policy Forum says major drivers for the increase include increases to state limits on school districts’ per pupil revenues, as enacted by Democratic Governor Tony Evers partial veto in 2023, and the lack of additional general state aid to schools in the most recent state budget. Voters’ approval of local school district funding referendums also contributed to the increase.

Wisconsin set to receive funding for rural health program (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is set to receive funding for a rural health program. The Trump Administration announced this week that Wisconsin will get $203 million for the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program. It’s part of an initiative to enhance rural health care across the country. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it will use the funding to create a stronger and more accessible health care system in rural communities throughout Wisconsin. That includes grants for workforce projects, supporting career pathways for rural providers, and upgrades for rural provider systems.

Northern Lights may be visible on New Year’s Eve (UNDATED)

Fireworks might not be the only thing visible in the sky New Year’s Eve night. The northern lights may be making their last appearance of 2025 Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center says if the lights are visible, they will likely be brighter and there will be more auroral activity since they’re further from the poles. The SWPC has a tool that lets you look at the general viewline forecast of the lights, as well as a short-term forecast that shows the lights’ location and intensity for the next 30 to 90 minutes. The National Weather Service predicts the weather will be optimal for viewing in most of the state.

2025 in review: Tony Evers calls it a career