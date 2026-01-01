Wisconsin AM News Summary

Mitchell Airport canine featured in TSA calendar (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport K-9 is getting some national attention. Rony, a five-year-old German Shepherd, has been featured in the Transportation Security Administration’s 2026 Canine Calendar. TSA says the calendar highlights extraordinary canines from teams around the country. Rony works as an explosive detection dog and is featured in the April page of the calendar. You can download a digital copy of the calendar by visiting the TSA website.

Admirals play outdoors this month (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Admirals will play a game outdoors this month. The American Hockey League team will face off against the Iowa Wild at at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings, Minnesota on January 23rd. It will be the 13th outdoor game in AHL history and the first ever outdoor game for the Admirals. The regular-season game is part of the 20th annual Hockey Day Minnesota, which is actually an eight-day “celebration” of hockey in the state. The Iowa Wild are affiliated with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, while the Admirals are affiliated with the Nashville Predators. Both teams play in the AHL’s Central Division.

Too much snow melt is bad for yards, groundwater say ag experts (UNDATED)

Be careful with your snow melt or salt this winter: it can be dangerous to your surroundings. Ag experts say the chemicals in many commercial brands of snow melt are strong enough to cut through most ice and packed snow with just a small amount. So don’t toss too much out there too often. The sodium and chemicals from snow melt can seep into concrete and weaken it, can kill lawns, and contaminate ground water if too much gets into the storm drains. Use a conservative mount, just a cups worth for most front paths and drive ways, and if it’s still too slick to get around, consider using sand or grit instead.

One person dead in Fox Valley police standoff (GRAND CHUTE)

One person is dead after a standoff with police in a Fox Valley hotel. Winnebago County deputies say officers tracked down a person wanted in a domestic incident to a hotel in Grand Chute on Tuesday. The person barricaded themselves inside a hotel room with a weapon and stopped responding to officers. Police cleared several floors of the hotel, and continued to try to make contact. After 5 hours passed, police entered the room to find the person dead. The name of the suspect has not been released.

