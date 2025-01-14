Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republican-authored voter ID amendment up for vote in Assembly (MADISON)

A voter ID amendment is up for a state Assembly vote today. The Republican authored measure to enshrine Wisconsin’s voter ID law in the State Constitution is on its required second pass through the Legislature. Following last week’s party-line vote passing it in the state Senate, expected passage by the Assembly will put it before voters statewide in April. Republicans in the Legislature have been using constitutional amendment measures to thwart vetoes by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, most recently an amendment that restricts voting in Wisconsin to US citizens.

Police arrest alleged human trafficker (OSHKOSH)

Oshkosh police have arrested a Texas man for human trafficking. Police say the 32-year-old man and his female victim were staying in an Oshkosh hotel, where the man was allegedly forcing her to have sex against her will. The victim told police they’d been together for several months and travelled through different states. The suspect is being held on human trafficking charges, as well as possession of a firearm as a felon and various drug charges.

Safety tips for dealing with kids in cold temps (UNDATED)

Frigid temps are here, and UW Health Child Safety Manager Rishelle Eithun (ethan) says you need to make sure kids layer up and wear the right clothing if they’re outside. That includes insulated boots, mittens, and hats. Eithun says if kids are doing any sort of sledding, skiing, or skating they should be wearing a helmet. Eithun also encourages taking breaks from playing out side so kids can warm back up and to stay hydrated. More tips can be found on the UW Health website.

WI chapter of American Red Cross helps with wildfire relief (CALIFORNIA)

Volunteers from the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting wildfire relief efforts in California. Northeast Wisconsin Executive Director Rebecca Rockhill says they are coordinating closely with their partners to provide food, shelter and emotional support and other critical services. Rockhill says monetary donations are the best way to help, because sometimes donations of clothing and household items can divert resources away from caring for those affected. A total of eight American Red Cross Wisconsin members have been deployed to California. More information can be found on the American Red Cross website.

There’s too much salt in the groundwater says DNR (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s municipal wells have too much sodium. The Journal Sentinel reports that much of that contamination comes from road salt. The Department of Natural Resources reports that 36 percent of the public wells tested for sodium are above the limits for people on low sodium diets. That can lead to high blood pressure and other health issues. Many communities have already been cutting their salt usage, and the D N R reminds you that only a coffee cup’s worth of salt can handle a residential driveway.