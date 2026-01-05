Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dugan resigns from Milwaukee County Court (MILWAUKEE)

Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan resigned over the weekend. The 66-year-old Dugan resigned Saturday, effective immediately, following her federal felony conviction last month for obstructing law enforcement at the courthouse last April. Dugan submitted her resignation letter to Governor Tony Evers, ending nine years on the bench in Milwaukee County. Dugan is appealing her conviction, but her resignation heads off a potential impeachment effort by Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly. In her letter to Evers, Dugan wrote: “The Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County Branch 31 rather than have the fate of that court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature.” Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback said the governor acknowledged receiving the letter and won’t delay filling the vacant seat.

Oneida Nation company cancels contract with ICE (ONEIDA)

An Oneida Nation company has terminated a $3.9 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During a press conference on Friday, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said neither he nor the nine-member Oneida Business Committee were aware of the ICE contract until a short time ago. Hill said “the business venture does not align with the nation’s values, our culture and who we as Haudenosaune people.” WLUK in Green Bay first reported last week that a joint venture with Oneida Environmental and global firm Stantec was awarded the contract to work on construction of ICE detention facilities. During the Friday press conference, Onedia ESC CEO Jeff House apologized for greenlighting the contract without consulting the business committee.

Could Monday processing of absentee ballots get to Evers’ desk this year? (MADISON)

This could be the year Wisconsin lawmakers eliminate a bottleneck in getting election results. Current state law prohibits election workers from opening, processing or counting absentee ballots until Election Day. Representative Scott Krug wants to allow processing to begin the day before, as he explained during a committee hearing. Krug said a bill addressing the issue could get through the Assembly and the Senate and get signed by the governor. That can also safely, accurately, swiftly report results and restore confidence in Wisconsin elections. Krug said getting the Monday processing bill passed and signed into would help put an end to perceptions of late night “ballot drops” in Milwaukee, where counting absentee ballots can stretch into the early morning hours after Election Day. A previous version of the bill passed the Assembly but didn’t get a vote in the state Senate. Similar law are in place in several other states including Florida.

Get those files ready for your 2025 tax return, says IRS (UNDATED)

It’s time to start gathering everything you need to file your 2025 taxes. I R S spokesman Christopher Miller says for most people, that’s just a few forms. That means your W-2’s from work, and also any 1099s you have for other income like stocks, dividends or contractor work. It also includes proof that you have health insurance, as well as any supporting documents you need to claim deductions or tax credits. You can find out more online at I R S dot Gov

Applications open for 79th Alice in Dairyland (UNDATED)

Applications are now open for the next Alice in Dairyland. Those interested have until January 30th to apply to be the 79th Alice in Dairyland. Applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, public speaking experience, and be at least 21 years old. The current Alice, Sarah Hagenow, says the job is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Alice travels across Wisconsin and promotes the state’s agricultural industry and its impact on the state’s economy. More information on the position can be found on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Evers set to deliver final State of State address (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers will deliver his final State of the State address next month. The Democratic governor’s eighth State of the State address is scheduled for February 17th. Typically, the State of the State address takes place before the Legislative session and is a chance for the governor to highlight priorities for lawmakers to consider. Instead, this year’s address will take place the last week lawmakers plan to be in session. Evers is not seeking reelection after serving two terms as Wisconsin’s governor.