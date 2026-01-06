Wisconsin AM News Summary

Priebus tells UPFRONT he expects Trump to get involved in race for governor (UNDATED)

Former Wisconsin Republican Party Chair and Trump Chief of Staff Reince Preibus tells WISN’s UpFront he expects President Donald Trump to be involved in the upcoming race for governor. Preibus says Trump likes to have his fingerprints on things and doesn’t see him sitting out of the election. Preibus says he sees Republican candidate Tom Tiffany having a leg up and being the front runner in his race against Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. Schoemann is the only other major Republican candidate for governor.

Evers reacts to Walz not seeking third term (ST. PAUL)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers reacts to Minnesota’s governor not seeking a third term. Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced Monday he won’t seek reelection after initially entering the race. Walzs’ administration has been under scrutiny by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice for how it’s handled fraud in multiple state departments. Evers says Walz has always been a good friend and neighbor and he looks forward to working with him over the coming months to get things done for the people of their states.