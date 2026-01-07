Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS responds to new CDC vaccine schedule (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services responds to new federal vaccine recommendations for kids. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reducing the number of vaccines routinely recommended for all children from 17 to 11. On the new schedule, vaccines that had previously been recommended for all kids — such as those for rotavirus, hepatitis A and B, meningitis, and seasonal flu — are now more restricted. A DHS statement said the agency is reviewing the new information from CDC with great concern for the health of Wisconsin children – and that DHS has not seen any new scientific evidence that would justify changes to longstanding vaccine recommendations.

Medicaid expenses likely to be higher than originally budgeted (UNDATED)

Medicaid expenses for Wisconsin are likely to be higher than originally budgeted for. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services projects Medicaid general program revenue to be $213 million higher than projected when the new two-year state budget was signed last summer. DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson cited several reasons for the projected shortfall in a letter to co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. Those include unexpected higher costs for prescription drugs, Medicare buy-in programs, and fee-for-service mental health and substance use disorder services. DHS was projecting a $144 million shortfall in the Medicare program three months ago.

“Constitutional Carry” bill gets public hearing Wednesday (MADISON)

Proposed legislation would do away with the requirement to have a state issued license to carry a concealed firearm. Current Wisconsin law generally prohibits carrying a concealed weapon unless the owner has a license issued by the state Department of Justice or an identification card indicating the individual is a qualified current or former law enforcement officer. The bill from Republicans Representative Chanz Green and state Senator Andre Jacque eliminates permit requirements for firearm owners who want to carry concealed, known to supporters as constitutional carry. Under the bill which gets a public hearing today, “law-abiding adults” wouldn’t need a license to carry. Governor Tony Evers would be likely to veto the bill, which is opposed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and others and supported by the NRA and gun owner groups. A second bill from Green and Jaques strengths language around the right to bear arms in the state constitution.

Packers – Bears Wild Card game seats will cost you $500, at least (CHICAGO)

Tickets to this weekend’s Packers – Bears playoff game are going to cost you. According to Ticket King dot com, as of 4 pm Tuesday, the cheapest seats at Soldier Field are $480 apiece, and you must buy them in packs of 2 or 4. Those tickets are up in the 4th level. The cheapest end zone seats will cost you around $750, and if you want to sit right behind the Packers bench, it’s $1800. Ticket King spokesman Travis Lotus tells Fox 11 Green Bay that Bears fans haven’t had a home playoff game since 2018, and it’s made them very excited for the heated rivalry matchup.

Woman arrested for allegedly swinging knives at Dane County airport (MADISON)

Madison police arrest a woman for allegedly waving knives at Dane County Regional Airport. Police say the woman was apparently experiencing a mental health episode when she entered the airport terminal around 4 am Monday and started making stabbing motions at other people. T S A agents responded, and the woman dropped the knives and sat down for arrest. Responding Madison Police officers found 8 more knives in a purse. The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

Price Transparency for Patients Bill would allow consumers to know some health care costs upfront (MADISON)

A bipartisan bill at the Capitol would allow consumers to know some health care costs upfront The Price Transparency for Patients Bill gets a public hearing before a state Senate committee today. Senator Julian Bradley of New Berlin says it requires providers to let patients see upfront costs for “shop-able” services, such as an MRI or an X-ray, or blood work, so they can find out ahead of time what the price will be and shop a little bit and try to save some money. Bradley notes the idea of price transparency polls extremely well with voters. Most Wisconsin health systems and the Wisconsin Hospital Association have registered against the measure, which will need to pass both chambers of the Legislature before the current session ends this spring.