Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republicans look to limit governor’s veto authority (MADISON)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to reign in the governor’s veto power. Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate voted in November to repeal a controversial 400-year increase in K-12 school funding created by Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ use of the partial veto. Senate President Devin LeMahieu noted the bill has yet to be taken up in the Assembly and would face a likely veto if it gets to the governor. On Wednesday, a state Senate Committee heard testimony on a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution which would prohibit the use of partial vetoes to crease or increase taxes or fees. The resolution passed the Senate and Assembly in 2024, and if approved again would go before voters statewide in November.

Woman pleads not guilty to defrauding Ronald McDonald House (MARSHFIELD)

A Marshfield woman pleads not guilty to swindling Ronald McDonald House Charities. Iilee Pederson entered the plea to nearly a dozen counts in Wood County Court on Tuesday. Investigators say the 39-year-old made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the Marshfield charity over two years, then pocketed the money for herself and provided leaders with redacted bank records to cover it up. All told more than 120 thousand went missing, and when confronted Pederson resigned her post and told investigators she took the money because someone in her family was going through a difficult time. She faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty.

Bill requires parental consent for minor students name or pronoun change (MADISON)

At the Capitol, lawmakers debate a bill requiring parental consent for minors to change the name or pronouns they use at school. WisPolitics reports that during a public hearing in the Senate Education Committee opponents said the measure amounts to bullying of an already vulnerable population. Co-author Senator André Jacque said it would ensure parents are involved and are kept in the loop on decisions for their children. He said schools would “promote secrecy” by keeping parents uninformed. Democratic Senator Chris Larson noted not all parents are accepting when their kids want to change their name or pronouns and argued the bill would put them at risk. Democratic Governor Tony Evers would be likely to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Greyhound expands service (CHICAGO)

Greyhound expands bus service in Wisconsin. The nationwide intercity carrier announced on Tuesday the launch of service connecting Minneapolis and Chicago with stops in nearly a dozen Wisconsin communities. Passengers will have access one trip per day in each direction, seven days a week. The service has already begun, and tickets are available now at greyhound.com or via the Greyhound mobile app. Stops include Milwaukee, Manitowoc, Green Bay, Wausau and Eau Claire. The expansion is backed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in response to recent changes in regional bus service across the state.

Fundraiser underway to repair, preserve World’s Largest Penny (WOODRUFF)

An effort is underway to save a monument to a legendary Northwoods doctor, and a now defunct coin. The World’s Largest Penny in Woodruff is a memorial to the opening of the hospital which was crowdfunded by Dr. Kate Newcomb. Dr. Kate Museum and Historical Society vice president Cy Timmens tells W J F W TV students collected a million pennies to start construction of the hospital in 1952. The penny has fallen into disrepair, and the Museum is raising 30-thousand dollars to repair the statue and put an all weather shelter in place. The hospital founded by Newcomb is now the Howard Young Medical Center.

$5 million going to support hunger relief efforts in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

$5 million in funding is going to support hunger relief efforts in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer protection announced that the Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each receive $2.5 million. The organizations will use the funding to purchase food, which will then be distributed to individuals and families across the state at no cost to consumers. Evers says not only does the food help families, but it helps farmers because 51% of purchased food needs to be produced or purchased in Wisconsin. The state funding comes from the biennial budget that Evers signed last summer.