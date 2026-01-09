Wisconsin AM News Summary

Man accused of killing parents to fund Trump assassination plot pleads guilty (WAUKESHA COUNTY)

A Wisconsin man accused of killing his parents to fund a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump pleads guilty to homicide. Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Nikita Casap killed his mother and stepfather in February of last year and lived with the decomposing bodies for weeks before fleeing across the country with $14,000 in cash, passports, a gun and the family dog. Federal authorities say he wrote a manifesto calling for Trump’s assassination and was in touch with others about his plan to kill Trump and overthrow the U.S. government. Casap pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carries a mandatory life sentence. Casap’s sentencing is scheduled for early March.

Water infrastructure projects across Wisconsin getting fundings (UNDATED)

Wastewater infrastructure projects across Wisconsin are getting a boost in funding. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that $484 million has been allocated through the Clean Water Fund program to go to 82 municipalities in Wisconsin. The money will help municipalities, particularly small ones, with water infrastructure projects that reduce phosphorus discharges and address aging equipment. Since the program’s creation in 1991, it’s provided more than $6.5 billion in assistance for these projects.

Baldwin draws Iraq comparison as Senate votes on War Powers Resolution (WASHINGTON DC)

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to block further action in Venezuela by the Trump administration. The 52-47 comes less than a week after President Donald Trump authorized a strike that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug trafficking charges. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin said she doesn’t want American service members in Venezuela. Baldwin said no U.S. national interest in Venezuela worth the lives of constituents in Wisconsin. The vote on the War Powers Resolution brought forward by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine and Kentucky Republican Rand Paul was procedural but indicates it could pass a final vote before going to the House. Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson was not among the five Republicans joining Senator Paul to pass the measure.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson says city is preparing for ICE deployments (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says there needs to be “accountability and justice” in the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE agent. Johns said that

occupying cities and targeting immigrant communities simply does not make our communities safer, offering Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by and ICE agent as “further proof of exactly that.” Johnson that Milwaukee has already seen ICE activity, but not to the degree seen in Chicago, Los Angeles or Minneapolis. ICE has been active in the Twin Cities for several weeks and has been the subject of protests. Johnson said Thursday that he stands with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in his demand that ice leave the city. Johnson said he’s not aware of any plans to deploy ICE in force to Milwaukee. The mayor commented during a press conference on Milwaukee crime statistics in 2025. Twin Cities media outlets report that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday is Jonathan Ross. Ross was the same officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, according to a person with knowledge of the case and verified by court documents.

Plea deal in case involving sexual exploitation of teen who took her own life (JANESVILLE)

A 21-year-old Evansville woman will spend a minimum of five years in state prison after taking a plea deal in a case where she’s accused of recording herself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old who later committed suicide. Alyssa Ahrens was tearful as she appeared before Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory on Thursday. She pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and delivery of methamphetamine. Last April, Evansville police were flagged down to help a teenage girl with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head. According to the criminal complaint, police found videos on the girl’s phone of sex acts involving the victim, Ahrens, and 27-year-old Hunter Drefahl. Drefahl pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and child sexual exploitation Monday morning. The two are scheduled to be sentenced on April 2nd.

Police chief reassures public after photo shows new officer’s tattoo (GREEN BAY)

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis responded to public concerns after an image of new recruits posted to social media this week revealed one officer with a “Three Percenter” tattoo. Davis said the officer had this tattoo made when he was deployed with the military overseas, and to the officer it symbolizes patriotism and resistance to tyranny, not affiliation with any extremist ideology or unlawful organization. Davis said the officer passed a psychological evaluation, received positive feedback from more than 20 references, nothing in the background investigation raised concerns regarding bias or extremism. The Anti-Defamation League describes the Three Percenters as “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” with “a track record of criminal activity.”

“Coles Act” would crack down on price spikes by pharmacy benefit managers (MADISON)

The clock is running on legislation that would reform how pharmacy benefit managers operate and protect patients from sudden drug cost hikes. Bill Schmidtknecht’s 22-year-old son Cole died after a PBM copay accumulator drove the price of his asthma inhaler to $500 — which he was unable to afford. During a Capitol press conference on Thursday, Schmidtknecht said for patients with asthma, diabetes, heart disease or mental health conditions, a delay in getting medication is a serious safety risk. The legislation requires PBMs to allow patients to use any licensed pharmacy without facing penalties. It also requires PBMs to pay pharmacists a dispensing fee at least equal to what the state pays through Medicaid. The Senate version cleared a committee on a unanimous vote in August, but the bill hasn’t had a hearing in the Assembly. Rob Gunderman is with Wisconsin All Copays Count said they want to get an Assembly hearing in January and to get the bill out of committee so there’s an opportunity to get it to the floor.