Wisconsin AM News Summary

Philanthropist Jerry Frautschi dies at 94 (MADISON)

A man who gave millions of dollars to Madison area groups and projects has died. W. Jerome Frautschi’s (FROW-schi) philanthropy included the single largest gift to the arts in U.S. history – $205 million to construct the Overture Center in downtown Madison. A U.S. Navy veteran and 1956 UW-Madison graduate, Frautschi worked for more than 40 years at Webcrafters, a printing business founded by his father. Together with his wife Pleasant Rowland, the founder of the American Girl doll company, he donated hundreds of millions of dollars to diverse organizations including UW-Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, and $37 million towards completion of the new Wisconsin History Center on the Capitol Square. Jerry Frautschi died last Thursday at age 94 while vacationing in Florida.

Former principal faces charges for failure report child abuse (SUN PRAIRIE)

A former principal in the Sun Prairie School District faces criminal charges for failing to report child abuse. The charges against Jennifer Ploeger (PLU-ger) stem from an investigation into how she handled two incidents, including allegations against former Sun Prairie West High School Dean of Students Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier (my-se-guyer). He faces state and federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. The charges against Ploeger were announced by Sun Prairie Police on Friday, days after the release by the school district of findings from an independent investigation. Ploeger faces two counts of failure to report child abuse. An attorney representing her said she’s being used as a scapegoat and will vigorously fight the charges.

There’s new tax deductions for working seniors, says IRS (UNDATED)

Elderly Wisconsinites can claim a new tax deduction on their 2025 tax return. I R S spokeswoman Stacy Engle says those tax breaks are even for people who are working part time. The new program will allow 6-thousand dollars per person in extra deductions for amount of Social Security that is taxable on those tax returns. There’s a new form included on the standard 10-40 this season that you’ll need to fill out to claim the deduction, but any standard e-filing program will handle that for you. Find out more online at I R S dot Gov.

DNR looking ahead to multiple projects in 2026 (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has several big projects in the new year. Parks and Recreation Management Director Steve Schmelzer says the DNR continues to try and improve accessibility. The DNR is putting in accessible kayak launches and beach access mats at properties across the state, as well as track chairs that make trails more accessible. The DNR also plans to update their kiosks at state park properties so they dispense a sticker on site so you don’t have to come back later and redeem your ticket for a state park sticker. You can keep up to date on what the DNR is doing by visiting their website.

Grants available to help improve telecommunications access in WI (UNDATED)

Grant funding is available to improve telecommunications access and affordability in Wisconsin. The money comes from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Telemedicine Equipment and the Lifeline Outreach grant programs. The Telemedicine Equipment program supports the purchase of equipment that will enhance medical care in rural or undeserved part of the state. The Lifeline Outreach program helps address affordability challenges by providing a discount on essential telecommunication services like internet and phone for low-income households. More info can be found on the PSC’s grant website.