Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should not fall solely to the FBI. And the governor said immigration enforcement like what the Trump administration is undertaking in the Twin Cities would be bad for Wisconsin. Wisconsin agriculture is heavily dependent on the work of immigrants, many of them undocumented. Evers said forcing those workers to leave would be devastating to the industry.

Lawmakers propose regulations on AI data centers (MADISON)

Republican state lawmakers propose new regulations on data centers in Wisconsin. Residents in communities across the state are increasingly concerned as more AI data centers are proposed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spoke at a Milwaukee area press conference on Monday. Vos said the proposed legislation will provide “a very reasonable regulatory environment,” to protect ratepayers, landowners, and property taxpayers by making sure that Wisconsin communities have the biggest say. Vos said a proposal from Democrats to halt data center projects is not realistic. Governor Tony Evers said environmental concerns must be balanced with economic necessity and jobs for the future.

Among other things, Republicans want to require that renewable energy to power data centers be generated on site, minimizing the need for new transmission infrastructure

Free fishing takes place this weekend (UNDATED)

Free fishing takes place across Wisconsin this weekend. It gives families, friends and newcomers the chance to give fishing a try or introduce others to the sport. On Saturday and Sunday, residents and non-residents can fish on most state waters without purchasing a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp. The Department of Natural Resources is also reminding you to keep safety in mind when out on bodies of water this weekend. Make sure you’re checking out the DNR website for more information on regulations and guidelines.

Office of Children’s Mental Health releases 2025 review (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health releases its 2025 review. The report shows there’s been a large increase in young adults suffering from mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems. The number of kids with major depressive issues continues to increase, both in Wisconsin and across the country. The report found that kids who feel comfortable talking to family about their feelings can reduce negative childhood experiences. Last year the state allotted $4 million to child advocacy centers across the state.

ESPN: Packers, LaFleur in talks to retain him as head coach (GREEN BAY)

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur may be keeping his job after this weekend’s heartbreaking loss to the Bears. There had been questions about LaFleur’s future as head coach after the Packers fell to the Bears 31 to 27 on Saturday night when the Bears scored 25 points in the 4th Quarter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the head office and LeFleur are working out a deal to keep him in place. The Packers suffered a similar loss earlier in the season as the Bears came from behind and then won in overtime during their last regular season matchup.

WisconsinEye turns to crowdfunding to restart operations (MADISON)

The non-profit that operated a state government public access channel is hoping a new GoFundMe campaign will allow them to resume coverage. In a video posted to YouTube, Wisconsin Eye program director John Schroeder says they’ve delivered nearly 20 years of consistent service to the state. WisconsinEye is asking for 250-thousand dollars in donations to cover the costs for three months of coverage. They are also seeking funding from the Legislature, which has offered 10 million dollars in matching grants. You can find the link to the donation drive at Wis Eye dot Org.

Student in DC Everest district brings unloaded gun to school (WESTON)

A elementary school student in the Wausau area faces disciplinary action after bringing an unloaded handgun to school in a backpack. Students at Mountain Bay Elementary in Weston alerted school officials to the firearm Monday morning, and the student was immediately removed from class while the Mountain Bay Metro PD investigated. Officials with the school district released a statement to WAOW TV, saying they take student and staff safety very seriously and the incident underscores the importance of “see something, say something” No further information was released though leaders said the student will be disciplined in line with district policy, and support staff will be on hand Tuesday for any student that needs to talk.