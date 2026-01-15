Wisconsin AM News Summary

High school students walk out of classes, protest against ICE at Capitol (MADISON)

High school students protest against ICE at the State Capitol. Students from Madison West and Madison East walked out of classes Wednesday afternoon and marched to the Capitol rotunda to protest the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting of a Minneapolis resident. It’s estimated that between 200 and 300 students filled the rotunda to take part in the demonstration. 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot in her vehicle by an ICE agent last week. The Madison Metropolitan School District says while the events weren’t sanctioned or organized by the district, it is fully supportive of students exercising their First Amendment rights.

DPI looking for summer food program sponsors (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is looking for sponsors for its Summer Food Service Program. The program aims to provide meals to children living in economically disadvantaged and rural areas in Wisconsin. According to DPI, through community partnerships, school districts will be able to work with area organizations to expand the program beyond summer school. Sponsor organizations can include public or private school food providers, nonprofit summer camps or private nonprofit organizations. The program served over 3.3 million meals last year. More info can be found on DPI’s website.

State’s first ever-entirely state-funded child care program launches (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s first ever-entirely state-funded child care program has launched. The Get Kids Ready program will provide $65 million in direct payments to childcare centers providing school readiness programming for the upcoming school year. According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, qualified providers will use the funding to focus on developing children’s academic, physical, social-emotional and self-help skills. The state pays childcare providers for the time kids spend in Get Kids Ready programming, making that part of the day free for families. The funding comes from the 2025-27 biennial budget signed by Democratic governor Tony Evers last summer.

State Assembly approves two proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution (MADISON)

Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Tusler said prior to Tuesday’s floor vote that the Wisconsin Constitution already says the right of every person to worship almighty God according to the dictates of their conscience shall never be infringed. Tusler said COVID-era the restriction was an infringement on that right and was inconsistently applied. If the proposed amendment passes the state Senate it will go before voters in November. The Assembly also passed a second proposed amendment which would prohibit “discrimination or preferential treatment” in matters of public education or employment. That’s part of ongoing efforts by Republicans to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Assembly approves bill defining grooming as a crime (MADISON)

Legislation defining grooming has advanced at the Capitol in Madison. Pleasant Prairie Republican Representative Amanda Nedweski explained prior to Tuesday’s vote that grooming is not currently defined in state statute, meaning that the pattern of predatory behavior that often leads to a child being sexually assaulted is not criminalized. While the recent focus in Wisconsin has been on grooming by school staff, Nedweski said the bill creates a standalone crime wherever it occurs. The measure passed the Assembly with only 6 Democrats voting no, and is now ready to be taken up by the state Senate.

Baldwin calls on White House to restore $2 billion in opioid treatment grants (WASHINGTON DC)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the Trump Administration to restore billions of dollars in opioid addiction recovery grants. The Wisconsin Democrat says the White House cancelled 28-hundred grants on Tuesday. “President Trump is turning his back on struggling families and cutting off support for folks who need it most.” Senator Baldwin also blames US Health and Human Services secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr for “kneecapping” recovery programs and said the action was reckless and dangerous.

WI Supreme Court allows police to investigate child porn in online accounts without warrants (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says police departments are allowed to investigate child pornography possession in online accounts without getting a warrant. A man on trial for possession of child sexual abuse materials argued last September that police did not have warrants when Snapchat sent along a video from his account to police, who then arrested him. Courthouse News reports the Justices on Wednesday upheld an appeal court ruling that allowed the video into evidence, saying the man’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure were not violated because Snapchat handed over files on its own system and police did not further search his account. The case will now head back to Waukesha County Court to continue to trial.