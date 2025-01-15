Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on PFAS cleanup lawsuit (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday over how the Department of Natural Resources can enforce the state’s hazardous spill laws when it comes to PFAS. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley says the D N R doesn’t have the authority to force cleanups until the legislature decides how much PFAS can be considered hazardous. Liberal Justice Jill Karofsky says the argument from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is misleading because the D N R has the authority to regulate spills whether or not the individual chemical is listed in state statues. The court’s Liberal majority may make a ruling on the issue before the spring elections, when liberal justice Ann Walsh Bradley will be stepping down.

Gov Evers opens new office of violence prevention (MADISON)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers announces a new plan to curb gun violence in Wisconsin. At the Capitol on Tuesday, Evers said he wishes there would be some support in the Legislature. Evers is spending federal aid to create a new statewide office of violence prevention, which doesn’t require legislative approval. Republican leadership has already said any legislation Evers sends them is likely dead on arrival.

Duffy confirmation hearing set for Wednesday (WASHINGTON D.C.)

President-elect Trump Donald Trump picked former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy in November as his pick to serve as Secretary of Transportation. If confirmed, the Hayward native and Fox News host would oversee a department with some 55,000 employees and oversight of the nation’s transportation systems. Duffy will be questioned about his qualifications by members of the Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by Texas Republican Ted Cruz.

Meat processing infrastructure grants available (UNDATED)

The Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection says the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant aims to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry. Eligible applicants must operate or intend to operate a meat processing establishment in Wisconsin licensed by DATCP or the US Department of Agriculture and be engaged in livestock harvest or processing. DATCP will award grants for up to $50,000 for projects that last up to two years and processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. Applications will be accepted through February 24th.

State Assembly passes voter ID measure (MADISON)

The Republican controlled Wisconsin State Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that will allow voters to add an amendment to the state constitution requiring a photo ID to vote. Assembly Minority Leader Democrat Great Neubauer says the Assembly should be taking up issues Wisconsinites are concerned with. Speaker Robin Vos countered, saying Democrats haven’t introduced any other bills to take up. If passed in April, the amendment would require voters to show a valid voter ID from the state, the federal government, a federally recognized Native American tribe, or a state college or university.