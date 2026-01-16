Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Assembly passes tips tax exemption (MADISON)

Wisconsin would create a new tax exemption for tips under legislation passed in the state Assembly Thursday. The exemption would cover tips received in 2025 through 2028 and is similar to one recently signed into federal law. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), the bill’s author, said tips are a gift and not income and should never have been taxed. Tusler predicted the bill will pass the state Senate and be signed into law by Governor Tony Evers, and urged the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to get ready for the change. The bill picked up a few votes from Democrats while others argued the state should simply raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. The Assembly also passed a bill exempting overtime pay from state taxes. Both are now ready for action by the state Senate.

Johnson and Baldwin split as Senate blocks War Powers resolution (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators split on a vote that would have required President Trump get congressional authorization for further military operations in Venezuela. Democrat Tammy Baldwin supported the War Powers resolution, Republican Ron Johnson was opposed. Wednesday’s vote came less than a week after five Republicans joined Democrats on a procedural vote to advance the measure following the operation earlier this month to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Majority Leader John Thune was able to flip the votes of Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Todd Young of Indiana who had previously sided with Democrats. Vice-President J.D. Vance was brought in to break a tie and the measure failed 51-50.

Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities (UNDATED)

Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities. In posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be aware of their rights if they encounter ICE. Other advice includes remaining calm if approached and requesting officers to identify themselves and show official credentials. Several Native Americans have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid ongoing operations in the Twin Cities. There have been no reports of ICE actions on the lands of any of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes.

DNR encouraging early applications for hunter ed courses (UNDATED)

You can register today for spring hunter education classes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging those interested to apply for the classes so they can be ready for the fall hunting season. Anyone born after January 1st, 1973, is required to hold a hunter education certificate to purchase a hunting license in Wisconsin. There are three different course options available: traditional, internet and field day or online only, which is only available for those 18 and up. More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

Fairest of the Fair is crowned (KENOSHA COUNTY)

Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair is crowned. 19-year-old Kaelie Billingsley, who represents the Kenosha County Fair, was selected from a group of 32 district and county Fairest of the Fairs throughout the state. Billingsley will travel across the state promoting the educational, commercial and agricultural benefits available at Wisconsin’s fairs. Billingsley is currently earning a degree in Animal Science with an emphasis on Pre-Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The Fairest of the Fair program was created 60 years ago as a way to choose an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs.

OSHA investigating death at central Wisconsin meat packing plant (ABBOTSFORD)

An investigation is underway after a death at a central Wisconsin meat packing plant. Officials with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration have confirmed to W A O W TV in Wausau that a worker died Wednesday at the Abbyland Foods plant in Abbotsford. OSHA has not confirmed any details of the death, though police in Abbotsford have joined the investigation. The identity of the victim has also not been released. Abbyland has had a string of safety violations with OSHA, with three cases investigated since 2022. The company has been fined over 270-thousand dollars for those violations.

Howard Rep Steffen offers input on closure of Green Bay Correctional (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers urged legislators to finally close Green Bay Correctional Institution while laying out his agenda for 2026. But what would happen to the 1100 inmates in Green Bay? Republican State Rep. David Steffen of Howard says the Department of Corrects could expand other facilities to create smaller ones that are specialized in geriatric care and mental health issues, as well as work with some of our county jails for those who are in the final months of their incarceration. The current goal is to have the prison closed by 2029. 15 million dollars has been allocated for planning the closure of G B C I and a reform of the corrections system.