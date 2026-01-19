Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin’s MLK Day Celebration in Capitol rotunda today (MADISON)

Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison, it’s the nation’s oldest official state-level MLK Day event, featuring music, speakers and heritage awards. Hosted by Dr. Jonathan Overby of Wisconsin Public Radio. This year’s celebration theme is “The Power of Unity” and will broadcast statewide by WPR and PBS Wisconsin.

Dangers wind chills through Tuesday across Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Dangerous wind chills across Wisconsin mean you’ll want to be safe if you must spend any extended time outdoors over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Duluth has Cold Weather Advisories are in effect through mid-day Monday with wind chills as low as to -25 to -40°F in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. It won’t be appreciably warmer elsewhere in Wisconsin with bitterly cold windchills persisting statewide. We can expect midday windchills on Tuesday in the teens to twenty below in locations from La Crosse to Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau and Green Bay.

Oshkosh school board approves major cuts for 2026-27 school year (OSHKOSH)

Major cuts are coming to the Oshkosh School District. The school board approved a plan Thursday that would cut more than 40 positions in the next school year. The Oshkosh district is facing a 5 point 5 million dollar structural deficit going into 2026, and another 2 million dollar deficit in 2027. Voters in the district approved a nearly 200 million dollar facilities referendum last year, aimed at improving school buildings.

One dead, one arrested in fatal Iron County snowmobile crash (TOWN OF OMA)

One person is dead and another under arrest in a fatal snowmobile crash in Iron County. Deputies say it happened Friday night in the Town of Oma when two sleds collided on a trail. A 52-year-old man died at the scene. A 20-year-old man who was travelling with the victim was arrested. He allegedly was drunk when he crashed into the rear of the victim’s snowmobile. Neither the suspect or the victim have been named.

Woman faces felony charges for stealing from nonprofit (WAUPUN)

A Waupun woman faces felony charges for stealing from a local nonprofit. 47-year-old Teresa Ruch is accused of taking $38,000 from Waupun Downtown Promotions while serving as the organization’s president. Waupun Police received a report in November of possible financial discrepancies. A bank employee noticed a business check had been made out to Ruch and began reviewing the business account and found other suspicious activity. The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office filed charges this month. Ruch is set to make a preliminary court appearance in early February.

You can help protect Wisconsin’s water by reducing salt use (UNDATED)

You can help protect Wisconsin waters by reducing your winter salt use. Although salt keeps roads safer during the winter, harmful chlorides from salt get into lakes, streams, and groundwater. Increased salt levels in the water can corrode bridges, roads, and other infrastructure. Road salt can also harm pets, causing irritated paws or other health concerns if ingested. In the early 2000s, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources measured about 600,000 tons of chlorides annually. By 2018, that increased to nearly 800,000 tons per year. Find more info on the DNR’s website.