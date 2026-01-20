Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democrats say loss of WisconsinEye means less transparency at Capitol (MADISON)

There are arguments over transparency at the Wisconsin Capitol since WisconsinEye, which is similar to C-SPAN, went offline in December, lacking funding to continue operations. Beloit Democrat, Representative Clinton Anderson says he and his colleagues, along with members of the public, are being prohibited from recording committee hearings. Anderson says he doesn’t have an issue with members of the public recording meetings, and that the need for legislators to do so is because of WisconsinEye being down. Credentialed members of the media are allowed to record inside the Capitol and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says that provides transparency. Prior to an Assembly floor session last week, the Republican leader said that WisconsinEye is a valuable part of the work at the Capitol, but that Democrats are trying to say that the media are irrelevant. WisconsinEye is currently undertaking fundraising in an effort to resume its coverage.

UPFRONT: Tiffany, Rodriguez share differing views on ICE (MADISON)

Two candidates for Wisconsin governor have very differing views on the role of ICE. Republican congressman Tom Tiffany and Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez spoke to WISN’s UPFRONT. Rodriguez wants to ban ICE agents from performing civil detentions in places like churches, schools and courthouses. She wants Wisconsinites to peacefully protest ICE’s action in Wisconsin, but not to travel to Minnesota to join in direct action. Tiffany says states like Wisconsin and Minnesota need to stop preventing ICE from doing its job. Tiffany says he doesn’t support the Trump Administration’s threats to use the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, but that Governor Tim Walz should step aside and stop obstructing federal agents.

Proposed wind farm takes next step (COLUMBIA COUNTY)

A proposed wind farm in Columbia County has taken another step forward. Alliant Energy submitted a proposal for the wind farm last week to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The project would place more than 40 large turbines on land that is owned by more than 300 residents spread over 48,000 acres in the southeastern portion of the county. The turbines would be 660 feet tall with 260-foot-long blades. Alliant Energy expects the PSC to decide by next year. If approved, the wind farm could start providing power by the end of 2028.

City council set to vote on proposed wind farm (WISONSIN RAPIDS)

The Wisconsin Rapids City Council is scheduled to consider approval of a solar energy farm when it meets tonight (Tuesday). The project involves clearing forest land owned by the city’s electric utility. Mayor Matt Zacher says a 40-acre parcel would be cleared in the middle of the 80 acres, allowing for installation of 25 acres of solar panels with a 150-to-250-foot border around the entire array. Zacher expects the vote to be a close one and hopes he doesn’t have to break a tie because he’s still on the fence regarding the plan. Zacher says the solar array would mean cheaper electric rates for manufacturing companies, but homeowners would be unlikely to see much change in their bills.

Safe driving tips for frigid weather (UNDATED)

Here are some safe driving tips for this week’s frigid temperatures. (Sean Maloney) [wrncolddrivingtips] :27 Make sure your tires are properly inflated, as tire pressure can drop by about one psi for every 10-degrees the temp drops. You should also keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with extra clothes, food, and a phone charger in case you get stranded. Always make sure your fuel tank is at least half full to prevent the gas lines from freezing. If you do get stranded on the side of the road, it’s important to stay in your car when you call for help. More safety tips can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.