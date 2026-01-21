Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dems charge Republican authored bill to regulate data centers isn’t serious (MADISON)

Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. A Republican authored bill which passed the state Assembly on Tuesday could address those, although Ashland Democrat Angela Stroud argued it doesn’t do enough to protect ratepayers or the environment. Stroud said “the only take away from the Republican bill is they don’t actually want to regulate data centers.” Democratic Governor Tony Evers has indicated he opposes the bill. Its author, River Falls Republican Shannon Zimmerman, cautions against doing nothing, and that the bill will provide protections for ratepayers and the state’s water resources. Zimmerman said he trusts that the state Public Service Commission will be able to implement the provisions of the bill once its passed and signed into law. Democrats failed to amend the bill on the floor or return it to committee. It’s now ready for consideration in the Senate.

Former high school dean agrees to guilty plea in federal sex crimes case (SUN PRAIRIE)

A former dean of Sun Prairie West High School agrees to plead guilty in a federal sex crimes case. According to a plea agreement filed in federal court Tuesday, Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier will plead guilty to a count of producing child pornography. Other federal charges of attempting to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography will be dismissed. Federal prosecutors allege that during the 2024-25 school year, Gilkey-Meisegeir used social media to receive an explicit photo of a girl under 18. The count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A sentencing date will be scheduled later.

Two Wisconsin schools earn national recognition (UNDATED)

Two Wisconsin public schools receive national recognition for their academic achievement. Banting Elementary in the Waukesha School District and the Hmong American Peace Academy in Milwaukee Public Schools are named as 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. The Wisconsin schools were among sixty-three recognized nationwide. The ESEA program celebrates schools that have made significant progress by utilizing federal funds to enhance student outcomes. Five Wisconsin schools have been recognized sine 2019.

Microsoft wants to add another 15 data centers to SE Wisconsin site (MOUNT PLEASANT)

Microsoft plans to massively expand its proposed data center projects in Southeast Wisconsin. BizTimes reports the company announced last week that it intends to build a total of 15 new data facilities in Mount Pleasant. That would total 13 billion dollars in investment, and add hundreds of thousands of square feet to the property. The announcement comes as the state legislature wrestles with regulations on data centers amid increasing pushback from some residents. Microsoft will present its new plans to the Mount Pleasant village planning commission on Wednesday.

Live Nation proposes $100 investment at Alliant Energy Center (MADISON)

A private investor wants to kickstart renovations at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center. Dane County executive Melissa Agard announced last week that events company Live Nation wants to invest 100 million dollars to overhaul and renovate the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The 10,000 seat Coliseum was built in 1967. The investment would match the county’s intentions to overhaul the entire site, which has seen income drop since the 2020 pandemic. Live Nation wants to overhaul the lighting, seating, access and amenities to modernize the facility. Any agreement and project would have to be approved by the full Dane County Board.

Missing Iowa 5 year-old located in NW Wisconsin (RUSK COUNTY)

A missing Iowa boy is back with his mother after being located at his grandparents’ home in northwestern Wisconsin. Five-year-old Douglas Jonathan Zane Roth was reported missing in November of last year from Kossuth County, Iowa, where officials believed he had been taken to Wisconsin by his father as part of a custody dispute. Thirty-three-year-old Douglas Jonathan Roth, formerly of Titonka, and his parents Emil Roth and Audrey Roth were all arrested on Monday by officials in Rusk County, Wisconsin after a search warrant was executed at the Roth residence. Douglas Roth will be extradited back to Iowa to face charges. His parents have been charged in Wisconsin. The five-year-old boy was returned to his mother, who had received physical custody of the child following a court order in June of 2025.