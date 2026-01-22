Wisconsin AM News Summary

Senate leaders say data center regulations bill needs work (MADISON)

A bill to regulate data center projects in Wisconsin passed the state Assembly this week – but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says it needs work. Prior to the Senate’s Wednesday floor session, the Republican leader said it seems as if often bills are rushed through the Assembly, while the Senate takes its time. Senate. LeMahieu said he likes the intent of the bill, but Senate Republicans haven’t had a full caucus discussion on it yet. The Republican authored bill would require the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to make sure that utility ratepayers are insulated from new costs linked to data centers, and that any renewable energy facilities intended to mainly serve a data center to be located on-site. The bill passed the Assembly with few Democrats in support, and Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said it would need a lot of changes to get Democratic support in that chamber.

LeMahieu provides WisconsinEye update (MADISON)

WisconsinEye, the state’s version of C-SPAN, has been offline since December. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu provided an update on Wednesday. The Republican leader said that on December 23rd, the co-chairs of the joint Legislative Audit Committee sent WisconsinEye a letter asking them specific questions, with a deadline of January 9th to respond. LeMahieu said there was no response from WisconsinEye until Wednesday morning, which he hadn’t had a chance to review. The Senate’s Wednesday floor session was livestreamed on the Legislature’s website. WisconsinEye is currently fundraising to resume operations. LeMahieu said the outlet has not contacted lawmakers to access $10 million in matching funds.

Judge denies DeKok request for reduced bond (JANESVILLE)

A judge denies a request to reduce a half-million-dollar bond for a retired Beloit teacher charged with child sex crimes. Andre DeKok appeared in court Tuesday to make the appeal, but Rock County Judge Derrick Grubb denied the request, saying the alleged sexual assaults are considered violent offenses and that the criminal complaint shows a pattern of grooming of potential victims by an adult the accusers knew. DeKok faces two charges of child enticement and one of sex assault of a student by school staff. The men accusing DeKok were 16 or 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. DeKok’s attorney Josh Uller entered a not guilty plea. While his client does not deny the encounters occurred, Uller says the accusers have their timeline wrong and that they were high school graduates and no longer minors when the incidents happened.

Village board briefed on data center, reverses course on fluoride (DEFOREST)

A Madison area community gets feedback on one controversial project while changing course on another. On Tuesday night, the Deforest Village Board and members of the community hearing from Alliant Energy officials concerning the proposed QTS data center project. Alliant reps tried to reassure the locals that the project would not strain the electric grid, nor cause outages. Village engineers also told the board the project would not overload the sewer system, with the developer paying for any new infrastructure needed. In other action the board voted 5 to 2 to begin reintroducing fluoride into the village water system. This follows a vote a year ago to remove it. A trustee who was a main supporter of removing fluoride was voted out of office in a recall election last fall.

Home stretch is here for those taking part in Dry January (UNDATED)

The home stretch is here for anyone taking part in Dry January. UW Health addiction medicine physician Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury‑Afshar says finding alcohol‑free substitutes — like new hobbies, mocktails, or social groups that aren’t centered around drinking — can help people stay on track. She says many participants notice quick improvements, including better sleep, improved mood, and higher energy levels. Extended breaks from alcohol can lead to lower blood pressure, reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression, and even reduced cancer risk. More tips on completing Dry January — and details on its health benefits — are available on the UW Health website.

DNR looking for seasonal help this summer (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for some seasonal help in state parks. A wide range of position types are available that include opportunities in land management, outdoor recreation and education. The DNR says these seasonal jobs in the State Park System are a great way to spend your summer outside and help the public enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources. Some of the positions available include park rangers, natural resources educators, and campground attendants. Jobs typically start in the spring to early summer and extend through late summer to fall. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Central Wisconsin community fully activates PFAS treatment system (ROTHSCHILD)

Another central Wisconsin community has brought a PFAS treatment facility online. WAOW-TV in Wausau reports the village of Rothschild received 7 point 5 million dollars in grants to build the facility to remove PFAS from the city’s water supply. Tests in 2022 detected the contaminants in the village wells. The system is similar to one that Wausau installed several years ago. Village Administrator Ryan VanDeWalle says PFAS levels are dropping to near non-detectable levels.

Summerfest announces The Roots as headliner (MILWAUKEE)

Another headliner has been named for this year’s Summerfest. The hip hop band The Roots will be at the BMO Pavilion at Summerfest June 25th. Other performers already confirmed are Garth Brookes, Styx, David Lee Roth, Ed Sheeran and Post Malone. Tickets to Summerfest go on sale January 30th.