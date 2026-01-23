Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly bill could bring WisconsinEye back online (MADISON)

In a rare display of bipartisanship, state Assembly leaders announced Thursday an agreement on proposed legislation to fund WisconsinEye. That would allow the state’s version of C-SPAN to again stream Capitol proceedings. Minority Leader Greta Neubauer of Racine said it would include WisconsinEye doing some fundraising to cover part of their operations as they have in the past, but it will also include an endowment. Interest will go to WisconsinEye each year so that they can fund the majority of their capital operations. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos added the intent is to also sign a short-term contract with WisconsinEye to broadcast the Legislature’s February floor period, with the possibility of a longer-term contract or a longer-term agreement with the Legislature providing limited funding. The public affairs network, which provided Capitol coverage online and to cable subscribers, went down in mid-December due to a funding shortfall. The Assembly bill would need approval in the state Senate. Vos says they’re open to any ideas from that chamber.

Senate votes put Constitutional amendments on November ballot (MADISON)

Two Republican authored amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution will be on the statewide ballot in November following approval by the state Senate this week. One amendment, which Democrats argue targets DEI initiatives, would prohibit discrimination or preferential treatment in public employment and education based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. Republicans argue existing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in state and local governments are discriminatory and exclusionary.

Democrats opposed the amendment, arguing it would harm disadvantaged people regardless of race and make it more difficult to attract people to seek employment or education in Wisconsin. A second amendment would prohibit governments from closing a house of worship during a state emergency. Both will appear on ballots statewide in the November election. The Senate also approved an amendment which would bar governors from using their partial veto to create or increase any tax or fee. That will need to pass both chambers of the Legislature for a second time before going to voters.

Senate passes strengthened interlock device bill (MADISON)

Legislation to strengthen interlock ignition device laws passes in the Wisconsin Senate. The bill would add 180 days to an interlock ignition device order for a number of offenses, including tampering with the device, removing it without authorization or trying to start a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .02 or more. Penalties for violating a device order would also increase, including fines of up to $1,100 and up to six months in jail. The bill would also eliminate waiting periods to apply for an occupational license after a device is installed. The bill now heads to the Assembly, where it’s also expected to pass.

Conservation Congress looking for idea submissions (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is asking residents to submit ideas for new or updated laws affecting the state’s natural resources. Vice‑Chair Paul Reith says the Congress—created nearly 90 years ago—serves as a way for the public to advise the DNR on issues like wildlife, air, and water quality. Citizens can submit resolutions now through February 9th, and those proposals will be reviewed for the 2026 Spring Hearing, held in every county on April 13th and available online through April 15th. Reith notes that major policies, including Wisconsin’s blaze orange requirement, have come from this public process. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Be careful with space heaters this weekend, says fire inspector (MADISON)

Be sure you’re staying safe in the cold this weekend. Madison chief fire inspector Scott Strassburg says you want to keep any space heater you’re planning to use on its own outlet, and not plugged into a power strip with other devices. “Space heaters can run roughly 1200 to 1500 watts, and that’s right at the max of what an outlet normally can provide.” You could risk an electrical fire if you plug too many things into one circuit, and then the space heater kicks in. Strassburg also wants people to check in with their elderly family and friends, to make sure they’re doing okay in the cold.