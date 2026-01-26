Wisconsin AM News Summary

Man shot and killed by federal agents was Wisconsin native (GREEN BAY)

The man shot and killed Saturday by federal agents grew up in Wisconsin. Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital was a 2006 graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers with a handgun. Witness statements and videos are at odds with that. WLUK TV reports Pretti grew up in Bellevue and participated in show choir and musicals, played football, baseball and ran track while at Preble. His parents Michael and Susan Pretti now live in Colorado. They told the Associated Press they knew their son was protesting since the killing of Renee Good, and had told him to “not engage.” In a statement, the couple said “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”

Bill author hopes to expand on Bradyn’s Law (MADISON)

An author of Bradyn’s Law, a new state statute that criminalizes sextortion, is already looking to expand upon it. Representative Brent Jacobson of Mosinee says victims of the crime, including their families if the victim dies by suicide, should be able to sue for damages and be compensated for their losses. Braydn’s Law is named is named in honor of Bradyn Bohn, a 15-year-old D.C. Everest Junior High School student who died by suicide in March 2025 after falling victim to a sextortion scheme. Jacobson’s proposal would clarify potential damages in state law, making it easier for civil lawsuits to stick. Jacobson says getting it through before the end of the session may be a stretch, but he’s confident the measure can get bipartisan support and could be re-introduced next year if needed.

Wisconsin school cell phone restrictions would be “bell to bell” under bill (MADISON)

There’s already a revision in the works for Wisconsin’s school cell phone law. Representative Lindee Brill of Sheboygan Falls chairs the Speakers Task Force on Protecting Kids. She says proposals include a change to Wisconsin’s newly enacted law which allows school districts to restrict student cell phone use during the school day. Brill says a “bell-to-bell” ban on student phone use has be adopted in other states and has bipartisan support. The task force has drafted ten bipartisan bills, including an ap store accountability act, warning labels on explicit content and mental health warnings for social media. The Task Force on Protecting Kids is one of several which have produced bills for legislative consideration during the rest of the current session.

Protests in response to ICE shooting of Alex Pretti (MADISON)

“No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA!” That was the chant on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday, as protestors called for the abolishment of ICE following the death of ER nurse Alex Pretti. It was just one of hundreds of similar protests around the country, including in Green Bay, where Pretti graduated from Preble High School in 2006. Federal agents claim Pretti had a gun when they shot him multiple times on Saturday while he was lying on the ground after being detained.

Mauston man charged with murder of father (MAUSTON)

A Juneau County man faces murder charges in the death of his father. Prosecutors filed first degree homicide charges last week against 34-year-old Jacob Sanders of Mauston. Mauston police allege Sanders killed 73-year-old Michael Sanders last Wednesday and then stole his car and fled the state. He was arrested in Terre Haute, Indiana where police allege there was blood in the car and on Jacob’s hands. Jacob is being held in the Vigo County Indiana jail awaiting extradition. The cause of Michael Sanders’ death has not been released.

Madison PD investigate south side homicide (MADISON)

Madison police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide. Police say one person was shot and killed near a mobile home park on Madison’s south side around 3 am. Police say the attack was targeted, and investigators are reviewing digital evidence from the area. No suspects have been identified, but police will be stepping up patrols in the area.

New survey shows Wisconsin employers don’t think students are prepared for workforce (UNDATED)

A new survey shows Wisconsin employers don’t think students are prepared for the workforce. The survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce finds over half of responding employers say Wisconsin’s K-12 education system does not adequately prepare students for the workforce. Survey data shows 64 percent of employers indicated their employees struggle with reading, math, or both. 30 percent of respondents have had to resort to remedial education or tutoring for employees. According to the survey, only 10 percent of Wisconsin employers rate the quality of their local school district as excellent.

You can donate to Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund while filing taxes (UNDATED)

Wisconsinites can support conservation during tax season by donating to the DNR’s Endangered Resources Fund. Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner says the fund helps protect rare plants, animals, and the state’s natural areas. Donations are tax‑deductible and support efforts ranging from bat conservation to maintaining Wisconsin’s historic State Natural Areas. More details are available on the DNR website.