Wisconsin AM News Summary

>>Tiffany calls for full investigation of Pretti shooting, says he hasn’t seen video of incident (MADISON)

Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is calling for a full investigation into the fatal shooting of Wisconsin native Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis over the weekend. Tiffany, speaking in Madison Monday, said he has not yet seen video of the incident but wants both state and federal officials involved in the investigation. Pretti, a 2006 graduate of Preble High School in Green Bay, was shot by federal agents during an encounter in Minneapolis. Tiffany says he’s reserving judgment until professionals complete a thorough investigation.

>>First case of measles this year confirmed in Wisconsin (WAUKESHA COUNTY)

Measles is confirmed in Wisconsin. A Waukesha County case marks the first confirmed case of measles in Wisconsin this year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the case is related to international travel and is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. DHS encourages you to check your vaccination status to make sure you’re protected from the virus. Symptoms include runny nose, high fever and a red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs. More info can be found on the DHS website.

>>Yuengling beer is here (UNDATED)

You can now buy Yuengling beer without having to leave Wisconsin. Draft beer is now available at restaurants and bars across the state, but you’ll have to wait until March 2nd to buy packaged Yuengling beer. The brewery started almost 100 years ago in Pottsville, Pennsylvania but has only recently become available in Wisconsin. The company is celebrating the release by holding a launch party Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.

>>Evers supports Walz, joins lawsuit against White House over ICE deployment (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is supporting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following the death of a Wisconsin native. Evers announced Monday that Wisconsin is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump Administration and ICE, and said federal agents are endangering Americans and having their rights violated. “It has to stop,” said Evers. The lawsuit accuses ICE and other agencies of overstepping their authority and taking unlawful actions against legal residents. Quote “This has nothing to do with public safety.” ICE agents on Saturday shot and killed Green Bay native Alex Pretti while he was being restrained on the ground, claiming he had a weapon, and killed Renee Good earlier this month while she was driving away from agents, claiming she was threatening them with her vehicle.

>>Two people severely injured in SW Wisconsin house explosion (GOTHAM)

Two people were injured in a weekend home explosion in Richland County. It happened Saturday night in the village of Gotham. First responders found an elderly couple inside a car near the wreckage of their home. They were taken to UW-Health in Madison for treatment of burns. The sheriff’s department is still investigating, but initial reports indicate a gas leak may have been the cause of the blast.