Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany rolls out property tax plan, vows to repeal Evers’ 400-year veto (MADISON)

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is rolling out a plan to lower property taxes, built around repealing Governor Tony Evers’ 400‑year veto. Tiffany says that if he’s elected, he’ll call a special legislative session on his first day in office to repeal the veto, arguing that Evers’ approach to tax relief is only temporary and doesn’t address long‑term costs for homeowners. Tiffany says his proposal would create a more permanent solution. Democrat Mandela Barnes counters that property taxes have climbed because Tiffany previously supported underfunding public schools and maintaining tax breaks for the wealthy during Tiffany’s time in the State Legislature.

DOC staffer fired after investigation into Morgan Geyser escape (MADISON)

A Wisconsin Corrections staffer has been fired following an investigation that began after Morgan Geyser left a Madison group home last year. Geyser and a friend were convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing when both they and their victim were 12. Now 24-years-old, she walked away from a Madison group home on November 22nd. Geyser and a 43-year-old man were taken into custody the following evening south of Chicago. Three Department of Corrections employees were the subject of personnel investigations related to the incident. A DOC spokesperson confirmed that two have returned to work after serving unpaid suspensions of three and five days, while the third employee was terminated. Geyser has been returned to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

Wisconsin Elections Commission discusses involvement in elections lawsuit against Madison (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission may be getting involved in an elections lawsuit against the city of Madison. WEC met in closed session on Tuesday to discuss that lawsuit brought by the liberal law firm Law Forward. A group of residents is suing the city for failing to count nearly 200 ballots in the 2024 presidential election. The Elections Commission previously ruled that the city erred in that failure and directed it to create policies that would prevent miscounts in the future. Madison officials dispute the Commission’s authority to actually dictate city policy but did not officially contest the ruling. It’s unclear what actions WEC might take in the current lawsuit. The commission did not discuss anything in open session.

Former principal charged with failing to report child abuse (SUN PRAIRIE)

A former high school principal is formally charged for failing to report child abuse. Online court records show Jennifer Ploeger is charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to report child abuse during her time as principal at Sun Prairie West High School. The charges stem from an investigation into former West dean of students Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier. An independent investigation found that Ploeger was told multiple times that Gilkey-Meisegeier had inappropriate relationships with students, but Ploeger wrote the allegations off as rumors. Gilkey-Meisegeier pleaded guilty last week in federal court to a count of producing child pornography. Ploeger is set to make an initial court appearance in early March.

Baldwin calls for resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem (UNDATED)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the resignation of D H S Secretary Kristi Noem and the removal of ICE agents from Minneapolis. Speaking on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Democrat says Noem oversaw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. “We watched as ICE agents shot Alex 10 times, even as Alex laid motionless on the ground.” Baldwin also will be a no vote on any funding bill that includes ICE funding without reforms. There’s a government shutdown set to take place at the end of the month if no continuing resolution is passed.

Memorial, remembrances for Alex Pretti at Preble High School (GREEN BAY)

Former teachers and Green Bay Area Public School District leaders are sharing memories of Alex Pretti; a 2006 Green Bay Preble High School graduate who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend. Pretti’s former theater director Carol Miller says he always brightened everyone’s day with a joke or a witty comment. “And I can see him doing that with the veterans as well, just to see a smile put back on their faces.” A memorial has formed outside Preble High School. It features candles and flowers; and wraps along the sign right along the road.