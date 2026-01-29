Wisconsin AM News Summary

Schoemann drops out of governor’s race after Trump endorsement of Tiffany (UNDATED)

Donald Trump’s endorsement clears the Republican primary field for governor for Tom Tiffany. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced Wednesday he will step aside from the race after President Trump endorsed 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany. Schoemann said he was proud of his campaign, and that the move will allow Republicans to support one another, rather than fight. Tiffany wished Schoemann the very best and said he’ll work to improve Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Democratic Party’s response to Schoemann’s departure from the race was simply “Who?” The Democratic primary field to succeed Tony Evers remains crowded, with nine declared candidates.

Evers announces full compliance for Lincoln Hills, Copper Lake youth facilities (TOMAHAWK)

A step forward for Wisconsin’s youth correction facilities. Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that Lincoln Hills and Copper Lakes Schools in Lincoln County are in full compliance with court-ordered reforms initiated after a lawsuit stemming from allegations that juveniles held there were being abused. The Evers administration is asking the court to end a federal consent decree, marking another step toward closing the facilities. Evers says the state must commit to seeing this through by opening new facilities to move kids closer to home and closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as youth facilities once and for all. He’ll need support from Republican in the Legislature in order for that to happen.

Wisconsin won’t lose federal EV grants after federal ruling against White House (UNDATED)

Wisconsin and several other states won’t have to give up federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations. A federal judge in Washington ruled last week that Wisconsin and 16 other states will continue to get grant funding to pay for improving coverage for those stations. The ruling preserves 62 million dollars in grants for the state. The Trump Administration last year froze the funding for the program over policy reasons, saying the country didn’t need more electric vehicles. The judge said the White House violated procedures and couldn’t stop congressionally approved spending.

Tips for avoiding scams during Identity Theft Awareness Week (UNDATED)

It’s Identity Theft Awareness Week, and Wisconsin’s Department of Trade and Consumer Protection is sharing ways to keep your information safe. Administrator Michelle Reinen says avoid storing sensitive data on your phone or computer, where scammers can get to it. She also recommends securing your mail with a lock or PO box and sending important documents directly at the post office. When you’re done with paperwork containing personal details, shred it. Reinen says never give out personal information in response to unexpected calls, texts, or emails. More tips are on DATCP’s website.

Wisconsin’s congressional delegation reacts to shooting of WI native Pretti (UNDATED)

Alex Pretti was shot and killed during an encounter with federal agents in Minneapolis last weekend. The 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital was a 2006 graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. House Democrats Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore sharply condemned the incident—Pocan calling ICE “a rogue agency,” and Moore urging full prosecution. Republican Derrick Van Orden blamed Democratic leaders in Minnesota but called for a full investigation. After initially saying he hadn’t seen video of the incident, Tom Tiffany now says he has seen some of it and also called for a full investigation. Tony Wied, whose district includes Green Bay, urged everyone to lower the temperature, while Glen Grothman called the shooting “murder” and said The Department of Homeland Security must do a better job educating its agents. Republicans Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald have not commented.

DMV can help prospective voters obtain needed ID (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation can help prospective voters obtain the necessary ID. Ahead of the Spring Primary Election on February 17, the Division of Motor Vehicles reminds residents how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. Valid ID for voting purposes includes a driver license, Tribal identification card, military or student ID and others. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required to vote. Not sure if your ID meets the requirements? Visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check. To see a list of required documents needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to get ID to show at the polls, visit wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.