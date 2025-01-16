Wisconsin AM News Summary

Confirmation hearing held for former WI congressman Duffy (WASHINGTON DC)

Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy was in Washington D.C. Wednesday for his confirmation hearing as President-elect Trump’s pick to be Secretary of Transportation. Duffy says no federal agency impacts Americans’ daily lives more than the Department of Transportation. Duffy says Trump is a builder and wants to invest in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure. Duffy was introduced and has the support of both Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Leinenkugel brothers want to buy back brewery (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

However, Molson Coors has declined the first step of a proposal by Jack and Dick Leinenkugel to buy the brewery. Molson Coors announced last November it is closing the brewery and moving production to Milwaukee. Jack and Dick say they’re profoundly saddened by the decision to close the Chippewa Falls brewery, and it’s not only been a cornerstone of the Chippewa Valley economy but a welcoming destination for thousands of visitors. Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley declined the Leinenkugel brother’s proposal to enter into a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which would have been the first step to begin discussions on buying the brewery back.

WisDOT expands frozen road law (UNDATED)

The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise, and salt and sand for winter maintenance while cold weather allows. WisDOT says the seasonal weight restriction program is one way to protect the state’s investments in roads. WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with liquid-filled devices under pavement to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads. An interactive map for seasonal weight restrictions is available on the WisDOT website.

Man allegedly robs bank to go back to jail (APPLETON)

An Appleton man allegedly robbed a bank so he could go back to jail. 63-year-old Martin Schiedermeyer was charged in Outagamie County Court on Wednesday with bank robbery for allegedly walking into the Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday and demanding cash from a teller. Police say he then waited patiently across the street to be arrested, telling officers he would rather be in jail than homeless. This isn’t the first time Scheidermeyer has robbed a bank. He in fact robbed the same location in 2011, and spent 3 and a half years in prison.

WJFW: Northwoods ice conditions perfect for fishing (RHINELANDER)

All this cold weather has been great for ice fishing in the Northwoods. Ice fishing experts are telling W J F W TV in Rhinelander that conditions have been perfect to get thick, clear ice across area lakes. Boulder Junction based guide Jim Lund says he’s been seeing the best season in almost a decade, with no slush on top of the ice to hamper fishing. Reports say there’s about 12 to 16 inches of ice on many lakes, which is prime conditions to put a tip up on the ice.