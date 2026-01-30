Wisconsin AM News Summary

Private equity firm moving Indian Motorcycle production out of WI (OSCEOLA)

A factory closure in Western Wisconsin will put 200 people out of work and end the Wisconsin production of a classic motorcycle line. Polaris has announced that its factory in Osceola will close, ending production of the Indian motorcycle brand in Polk County. Indian was sold to a private equity firm last year, and the company is moving the production line from Osceola to a plant in Iowa. The closure will occur sometime this summer, according to Polaris. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will be offering assistance to the displaced workers.

IKEA delivery at Madison’s University Book Store draws crowds for flatpack furniture (MADISON)

People are piling into UW-Madison’s University Book Store for a new reason: IKEA. The Swedish retailer opened up a pickup location at the Book Store last December as a way to help furnish student apartments. But the Wisconsin State Journal reports the service has gotten popular with those off campus as well. The bookstore has limited pickups to 90 orders a week, and has still seen people from as far away as Beloit and Waupaca. Ikea has one permanent location in Wisconsin in Oak Creek. The next closest is in Schaumberg, Illinois.

DNR asking for help reporting black bear dens (UNDATED)

Help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources track the state’s black bear population. The DNR is asking for the public to report any black bear den locations as part of an ongoing statewide study on black bear reproduction and population. The survey will improve the accuracy of population models, as well as help researchers as they investigate a connection between consumption of human food and bear reproduction. If you come across a black bear den, note its GPS coordinates, take a photo from a safe distance, and describe the site and surrounding area. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Natural Resources Board approves new PFAs standards for drinking water (UNDATED)

Wisconsin may get updated standards for PFAs in drinking water. Following approval by the Natural Resources Board, the updated standards will now go before Wisconsin Legislature and Democratic governor Tony Evers for approval. The drinking water standards align with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2024 federal standard, setting levels near zero for two of the most pervasive PFAs compounds, and establishing standards for other PFAs compounds. The Legislature will need to approve the new standards by the end of its session in the spring for Wisconsin to remain in compliance with federal laws. Water systems in Wisconsin would have until 2029 to comply with the new standards.