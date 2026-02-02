Wisconsin AM News Summary

Freshman Democrats in Legislature propose Right to Privacy Amendment (MADISON)

Another proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution, this time from Freshman Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature. They’re calling for the Constitution to be amended to include explicit protection for the fundamental right to privacy. Sun Prairie Representative Andrew Hysell said the federal the government is acting with impunity and running roughshod over the law and the Constitution. And as a result, people are being harmed and even killed. He said there needs to be a response, because Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court are “not doing anything. That’s why we at the state level have to give people more protection and more rights.” Amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution require passage in two consecutive legislative sessions before going to voters for approval. Voters will have at least two Republican authored amendments on the statewide ballot in November. One targets DEI initiatives by prohibiting governmental bodies from “discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment” in matters of public education or employment. The other would bar the government from closing houses of worship during times of emergency.

K-12 Open Enrollment now open (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s K-12 open enrollment period begins Monday. Application runs through April 30th during which parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any Wisconsin public school district next school year. Applications are available to any Wisconsin resident in 4K through high school, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public instruction. Parents are typically responsible for their students transportation to and from school if they use open enrollment although some districts may offer partial transportation families interested in applying for open enrollment can visit dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment to find out more.

Procell resigns as leader of violence prevention efforts (MILWAUKEE)

Months after he was picked by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to lead the city’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety, Adam Procell is resigning. His conviction for a murder committed at age 15 makes him ineligible for the post. Procell served a 20-year term for the 1995 murder of a rival gang member. His position was placed in jeopardy after the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously at the end of last year to establish the office as a standalone department. The Wisconsin Constitution doesn’t allow someone with a felony to hold office. Procell spoke during a Friday morning press conference, thanking Mayor Cavalier Johnson for the opportunity: “for me and everybody who has made a mistake, thank you for showing us that we don’t have to be defined in the worst way by the worst thing we’ve ever done.” Procell’s resignation takes effect in two weeks and Karin Tyler, the former interim head of the department, will assume the leadership role.

Help out “Happy Little Trees” this spring. (UNDATED)

The Wisocnisn DNR reminds the public that registration is open for the Run for the Trees: Happy Little 5K inspired by artist Bob Ross. This is a virtual event with proceeds benefiting tree health and protection. Participants can walk, run, skate, scooter, cycle or use a mobility device to complete the 5K race at an outdoor location of their choosing between April 18-26. When registrants select Wisconsin as the state they wish to represent at sign-up, a portion of the $36 registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts to combat threats from invasive species in Wisconsin state parks and forests. Suggested 5K routes at state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas are available on the DNR’s OutWiGo webpage.

AG Kaul backs Minnesota lawsuit to end increased ICE presence in Minneapolis (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is supporting Minnesota’s attempts to end enhanced ICE enforcement in Minneapolis. Kaul says the Trump Administration is openly violating the rights of citizens while pressuring Minnesota to comply with political requests. “What we are seeing in Minnesota is fundamentally inconsistent with democracy and with our values. And the sooner that courts step in and put an end to this, the better.” Kaul says Congress also needs to step in and take action against the surge. He says the more pushback the White House gets, the more ICE will step back and remove itself from Minneapolis.

UPFRONT: MKE fire chief Lipski frustrated at lack of legislative action to update fire codes (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski is pushing for a change to state law to allow the city to update its fire codes. Speaking on WISN’s Upfront, Lipski was frustrated that property owners and landlords seem to get special treatment in the state legislature. “Why is it that fire suppression and fire safety takes a backseat to all the other concerns all the time?” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said on Upfront last month that it would be unfair to force property owners to renovate their properties when the state is making a push for affordable housing. Another fire at a Milwaukee apartment this weekend injured multiple residents and a fire fighter. That building did not have sprinkler systems.

Florida man fined for misrepresenting Native American-made goods at art shows in WI (UNDATED)

A Florida man is fined $25,000 for misrepresenting Native American-made goods at Wisconsin art shows. Federal prosecutors say 47‑year‑old Jose Farinango Muenala falsely claimed his products were handmade by Pueblo Indians. Investigators say he sold the imported jewelry under the name Southwest Expressions at art shows across the country, including in Wisconsin, from 2012 through 2023, while pretending to be Native American himself. Authorities estimate the company made more than forty thousand sales, bringing in over two‑point‑six million dollars.

UW Health Transplant Center celebrating record-setting year (MADISON)

The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a record‑setting year. The center performed more than 520 organ transplants in 2025, more than all other Wisconsin centers combined. That includes 273 kidney, 134 liver, and a record 67 lung transplants, along with 24 heart and several multi‑organ procedures. Doctors at UW Health credit expanded use of advanced organ preservation technology for boosting the success rates of transplants. The center also hit milestones with its 1,000th heart transplant and 2,000th pancreas transplant. 2026 will mark 60 years since UW Health’s first transplant back in 1966.