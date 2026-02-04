Wisconsin AM News Summary

Increased law enforcement on snowmobile trails this weekend (UNDATED)

Increased law enforcement will be on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this weekend. Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens will be patrolling Friday through Sunday during another Sled Safe education and enforcement weekend. Wardens will share snowmobile safety tips with riders and watch for operators who may be impaired or causing safety problems for themselves and others. Riders should never drive impaired, always operate within the limit of their skills and stay on marked trails. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities already in 2026.

Two Wisconsin dogs taking part in puppy bowl (UNDATED)

Two rescue dogs from Wisconsin are taking part in the big game. No, it’s not the Super Bowl, but Anson and Avro will represent Wisconsin in this year’s Puppy Bowl. The former Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin dogs are the only representatives from Wisconsin taking part in the nationally televised event. The pups were sent to Underdog from a high-volume shelter in the south where they faced euthanasia as space ran out but have since been adopted by local families in Madison. You can catch Anson and Avro in the Puppy Bowl Sunday at 1pm on numerous cable channels.

Lakeshore community pushing back on possible AI data center (TOWN OF MISHICOT)

A possible AI data center in a Manitowoc County community is not sitting well with residents or the town board. Town of Mishicot Chairperson Dean Anhalt (AN-halt) told the community on Monday what he’s heard so far saying that farmers were reached out to by Cloverleaf Development and NextEra Energy about purchasing their land, but no proposal has been officially brought forward. The town is now seeking a moratorium, or stoppage, of any development in the land for a year with a possible sixth month extension in the future. Comments from residents at the meeting seemed to be against what was happening. There will be a future meeting with other towns in the county.

Mt Horeb school coach fired during investigation for inappropriate contact (MT. HOREB)

A southern Wisconsin high school coach is being investigated for ‘inappropriate communications’. The Mount Horeb police department and school district announced Monday that track and field coach David Chancellor has been fired while both agencies investigate contact he had with people under the age of 18. Chancellor has not been arrested and is not facing charges at this point, but the school district says preventative measures are being taken to ensure student safety.