Wisconsin AM News Summary

Lawmakers withholding DPI funding over spending at Dells resort (MADISON)

State lawmakers delay a funding request from the Department of Public Instruction. The Joint Committee on Finance on Tuesday tapped the brakes on $1 million in additional operational funding for DPI. WPR reports that Republican operative Brian Fraley’s Dairyland Sentinel newsletter reported that DPI spent more than $360,000 on a four-day meeting at a Dells waterpark in 2024. Committee co-chair Representative Mark Born said the committee has time to reassess the request before the legislative session ends. A spokesperson said DPI has been “singled out” and will need to consider layoffs if the funding doesn’t get approved.

Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee gets major donation (MILWAUKEE)

Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee is getting a 10 million dollar donation. The hospital announced Wednesday that the gift from Barri and Dave Drury is one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history. It will go towards supporting research at Children’s and attracting new talent to Milwaukee. Barri Drury is a long-time board member of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation. Dave Drury is the former owner of West Allis based Poblocki Sign Company, which ceased operations in 2024 after more than 90 years.

Highway departments remind you to stay safe around snowplows (UNDATED)

County highway departments are reminding drivers to keep back from snow removal equipment. The Wisconsin County Highway Association says 13 crashes between vehicles and snowplows have already happened this winter. In most cases, trucks are struck from behind by drivers following too closely for conditions. Be sure to give plows 200 feet of clearance to stay safe, drive slower than posted limits during poor weather, and if the roads are bad, simply stay home.

State Patrol looking for new troopers (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for new troopers. The deadline is coming up to apply for the next class of Wisconsin State Patrol troopers. The agency accepts applications through Sunday, February 15th. State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan says joining the patrol offers a path into a variety of law‑enforcement roles, from K‑9 and aviation to crash reconstruction and commercial vehicle inspection. Applicants need at least 60 college credits, though some requirements can be waived for military or relevant experience. Positions are open in every region of the state, and more information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

Record number of travelers at Dane County airport in 2025 (MADISON)

The Dane County Regional Airport is celebrating a record year. Airport officials say nearly two‑and‑a‑half million passengers traveled through Madison in 2025, a six‑percent jump from the year before and the highest in the airport’s history. Leaders credit the growth to new and returning nonstop routes, including seasonal service to Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Los Angeles. Airport director Mark Papko says the record sends a strong signal that demand is rising, and more travelers are choosing to fly local. The airport recently announced new nonstop flights to Boston on both American and Delta, plus service to Raleigh.