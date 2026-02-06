Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill would ban marriages to AI systems (MADISON)

You may love AI, but legislation in Wisconsin is looking to keep people from marrying it. Before you say that’s ridiculous, consider this…Nearly one-third of U.S. adults report having had an “intimate or romantic” relationship with an AI system. A public hearing was held Wednesday at the Capitol on legislation to ban marriages between humans and artificial intelligence. AI would also be prohibited from marrying other AI systems. Backers of the bill say it spells out that AI is not human and the bill would also ban artificial intelligence from owning property or running a corporation.

Grant funding going out to help with road work projects across the state (UNDATED)

Wisconsin counties and municipalities are getting a major boost for road work this year. Governor Tony Evers and the state Department of Transportation say more than $151 million has gone out to help repair and maintain local roads and connecting highways. The money comes from the current state budget, which provides the largest General Transportation Aid funding in Wisconsin’s history. Since 2019, the administration reports more than 9,600 miles of roads and 2,400 bridges have been improved statewide. In total, local governments are expected to receive more than $570 million in transportation aid in 2026.

Lawmakers hear testimony on cryptocurrency kiosk scam legislation (UNDATED)

Lawmakers at the Capitol are considering a bill to increase protections around cryptocurrency kiosks. Greenfield resident Karin Schmeling was recently the victim of a crypto kiosk scam and says scammers used emotional manipulation to isolate her and pressure her into depositing her entire checking account into a crypto kiosk — money that was instantly converted and sent away. One of the bill’s authors, Representative Patrick Snyder, says scammers often impersonate officials or bank employees to convince victims to send thousands of dollars their way. The bill would require kiosk operators to tighten identity verification, set daily transaction limits, and offer refunds for people who believe they’ve been scammed. There are more than 700 crypto kiosks across Wisconsin.

Rockwell Automation proposes million sq ft expansion in SE Wisconsin (NEW BERLIN)

A Milwaukee-based manufacturer is expanding. Rockwell Automation announced Thursday that New Berlin could be the home of a new million square foot production facility. It’s unclear how many jobs the new location would provide or what will be made there. The company will bring a formal application to New Berlin city officials soon. Rockwell produces factory control systems and switching equipment for industrial production.

Woman allegedly starved son to death (FOND DU LAC)

A Fond du Lac woman is accused of starving her son to death. WHBY reports 51-year-old Tina Beauprey is charged in Fond Du Lac County with felony neglect of a child resulting in death. Prosecutors say Beauprey withheld food from her 12-year-old son, who was brought to the hospital last December weighing only 56 pounds. Beauprey allegedly told police the boy’s low weight was due to muscular dystrophy.