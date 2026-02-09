Wisconsin AM News Summary

“Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program returns (UNDATED)

A program that lets you frequent library goers check out state parks for free is back. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources “Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program lets library cardholders check out free day passes to state parks, forests and recreation areas. More than 160 libraries — with over 200 locations — now participate in the program, which launched in 2022. The initiative has expanded to include specialized libraries, with UW–Madison and UW–Superior among the first to join. Along with the free day pass, visitors may receive maps, stickers, accessibility information and more to help plan their trip. Details are available on the DNR’s website.

More than 1,600 child labor violations found at Burger King locations across state (UNDATED)

Wisconsin finds more than 1,600 child labor violations at Burger King franchise locations across the state. The violations were found at Cave Enterprises, which operates more than a hundred Burger King franchises in Wisconsin, in a two‑year span ending January 2025. Investigators say nearly six hundred teens, ages 14 and 15, worked without the required child labor permits. More than six hundred minors worked six‑hour shifts without breaks, and hundreds more worked outside legal hours. Governor Tony Evers called it the largest case of its kind in state history and says the company must pay more than two‑hundred‑thirty‑seven thousand dollars in unpaid wages and penalties, and immediately comply with Wisconsin’s child labor laws.

UW System will consider three year BA degrees (MADISON)

Three-year bachelor’s degrees may be coming to the UW System. The Universities of Wisconsin System Board of Regents on Friday reviewed revisions to a policy which would allow campuses to develop reduced credit degrees, which commonly require 90 credits rather than a minimum 120. The State Journal reports that Regent Joan Prince said the Regents will vote on the shortened degree policy at a future board meeting. Three-year bachelor’s degree programs are on the rise nationwide. The State Journal reports that Mount Mary University in Milwaukee launched reduced credit programs in January and is so far the only four-year university in Wisconsin to do so.

State of the Tribes address is Tuesday (MADISON)

Wisconsin tribal leaders will gather at the state Capitol in Madison on Tuesday for the 22nd annual State of the Tribes address. The address will be delivered at 11 a.m. in the Assembly Chamber by Nicole Boyd, chairwoman of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, on behalf of the Great Lakes Intertribal Council which represents Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes. The annual address is intended to inform lawmakers on tribal priorities, and the role tribal governments play in the state. Chairwoman told Tribal Business News that her remarks will reflect both progress and ongoing challenges facing the state’s tribal nations as they head into the 2026 legislative session.

UPFRONT: Crowley says health care issue is handled, no lapses in coverage for employees (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says an issue with the county’s health insurance policy has been fixed. Speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT, Crowley assured employees that things were handled. “No Milwaukee County employee, no retiree lost their healthcare coverage during this time. Coverage did not lapse.” The county board had to rush to pass a five year extension of the county’s current health care plan. Crowley fired the county’s benefits director, and says safeguards are being put in place to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.