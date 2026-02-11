Wisconsin AM News Summary

Residents petition for former GM site sent to November ballot (JANESVILLE)

Janesville’s City Council has voted unanimously to place a citizen petition on the November ballot. The measure would require automatic referendums for any project over 450 million dollars at the old General Motors site. City officials warn the petition may violate state law and could trigger lawsuits, while some residents argue the delay gives the city time to advance a controversial data‑center proposal before voters can weigh in. Others urged the council to adopt the limits immediately, saying the public deserves a direct say in any major redevelopment of the site.

Wisconsin sturgeon season opens this weekend (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s sturgeon season opens this weekend. With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Lake Winnebago system supports an annual spearing season that runs for a maximum of 16 days. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds spearers that their sturgeon spearing tag must be on them at all times. Spearers are encouraged to visit the Go Wild website and print off their tag before they head onto the ice. They’re also encouraged to check any ice conditions before heading out. More info can be found on the DNR or Go Wild websites.

Wisconsin sees jump in UFO reports in 2025 (UNDATED)

Wisconsin saw a jump in unidentified flying objects reports in 2025. The National UFO Reporting Center listed 74 reports of UFOs in Wisconsin last year for a 48% increase. Sightings range from a fast-moving star that disappeared suddenly and was marked as a potential satellite to a triangle of lights that appeared as large as a city block. The National UFO Reporting Center is one of multiple databases that tracks the self-reported observations of UFOs. The center, which is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1974, listed 50 reports of UFOs in Wisconsin in 2024.

Plenty of opposition to data centers at a public hearing over proposed electric rate increases (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission received plenty of opposing comments on Tuesday against data centers in general as it considers new power plants and rate increases to handle the facilities. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service are asking for the changes. Several massive data centers are already under construction, and Wisconsin would have to drastically increase its power generation to keep up.

Eddie Bauer, with 8 Wisconsin locations. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection (UNDATED)

What’s next for Eddie Bauer? The outdoor apparel retailer has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Eddie Bauer LLC is a division of Catalyst Brands, formed just last year when JCPenney merged with its parent company and several others. Manufacturing, wholesale and online sales will continue. There are 8 Eddie Bauer locations in Wisconsin: Wauwatosa, Pleasant Prairie, Appleton, Baraboo, Eau Claire, Johnson Creek, Madison and Oshkosh. USA TODAY reports stores will remain open for the immediate future, but if the company cannot ‌find a buyer for ‍its U.S. and Canada stores, all of approximately 180 locations will close.