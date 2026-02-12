Wisconsin AM News Summary

State Senate Republicans propose one-time payments from surplus (MADISON)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate propose using part of the state surplus on one-time payments to taxpayers. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (LEMA-hue) said Wednesday that he had not talked with Governor Tony Evers or Assembly leadership about the plan. Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point and 15 other Republicans have proposed sending $500 refund checks to individual taxpayers and $1,000 dollars to married couples who file a joint return. In a statement, Testin said the proposal would go a long way to “reduce the tax burden on residents,” as the state surplus grows to nearly $8 billion. It’s unclear how much support the measure has in the Assembly, or with Governor Tony Evers. The proposed refund bill is up for a committee hearing Thursday.

Bill to regulating wakesurfing on Wisconsin lakes has lots of opponents (MADISON)

Legislation regulating wakesurfing on Wisconsin lakes is on the fast track at the Capitol. Introduced on Monday, Assembly Bill 1033 was advanced to the floor for a vote after an hours long public hearing on Wednesday. In a social media post, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Executive Director Cody Kamrowski called it “totally inadequate,” and urged people to call their Assembly representatives and tell them not to support the measure. A coalition of nearly 90 groups representing a variety of stakeholders contend the bill endangers lake health with insufficient restrictions on wakesurfing and other enhanced-wake activities. The groups support proposed legislation from State Senators Rachael Cabral-Guevara and Andre Jacque and Representative Nate Gustafson to establish responsible regulation and protect Wisconsin’s lakes from “wake-enhanced boating.”

Madison Police acting to make sure officers aren’t confused with ICE (MADISON)

Madison Police are now fully identifying themselves in public. Chief John Patterson on Tuesday posted a video to the department’s social media, saying all police will be wearing something that identifies them as officers, and all unmarked squads will now have placards showing them to be police vehicles. The move comes in response to backlash over unmarked and masked federal agents in Minneapolis. The department will still conduct undercover operations, but each instance will have to be approved by a commander.

Kraft Heinz ends proposed sale of brands (UNDATED)

The company that owns Kraft and Oscar Meyer is no longer planning to break up. Kraft Heinz announced last year that it was planning to split off some of its brands into separate companies for sale, but worsening economic conditions have made that impossible. Kraft Heinz has been seeing reduced sales both from a struggling food sector grappling with inflation, but also from consumers looking for healthier options. The company’s CEO says they’ll be working on marketing themselves to more people and business development. The company has a number of Kraft and Oscar Meyer facilities in Wisconsin.

Long time UW-Madison prof named as interim chancellor (MADISON)

UW-Madison has a new interim chancellor. Universities of Wisconsin system president Jay Rothman on Wednesday named Dr. Eric Wilcots as the new leader at UW-Madison. Wilcots is currently the Dean at the College of Letters and Sciences, and has been on the campus since 1995. Rothman says Wilcots will be an energetic leader while the System looks for a permanent replacement for outgoing chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. Mnookin is headed to lead Columbia University.

Green Bay landlord accused of sex-for-rent scheme (GREEN BAY)

A Green Bay landlord is facing charges after a probe into alleged sex-for-rent demands. Police say the investigation into 61 year old Michael Zolper began a month ago. He is accused of soliciting sexual acts from his tenants in exchange for avoiding eviction due to late or missed rent, or for bypassing background checks to live in one of his properties. He had six rental properties in Green Bay. Online records show Zolper was arrested February 6, and charges were filed February 9 which include sexual extortion, threats to injure or accuse of crime, and solicitation of prostitutes. He was released from custody that same day on a $5,000 bond. Zolper has a preliminary hearing in Brown County Court on April 9.

Bill overhauling eligibility for race based higher education programs advances at Capitol (MADISON)

Wisconsin lawmakers are advancing a bill that would overhaul eligibility for race based higher education programs. The Republican-authored bill prohibits using race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or religion to determine eligibility, replacing them with a broader “disadvantaged” category based on economic or personal hardship. An Assembly committee approved the bill on a six‑to‑five vote Tuesday. If it becomes law, the changes would affect minority‑focused loans, grants, and enrollment programs across the UW System, technical colleges, and several private institutions. It needs to pass in the Republican controlled Assembly and Senate before heading to Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ desk.

Beware of relationship scams as Valentine’s Day approaches (UNDATED)

Beware of relationship investment scams during Valentine’s week. The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions warns of a surge in relationship‑based investment scams. Americans lose about ten billion dollars a year to schemes with scammers often posing as online love interests, shifting chats to encrypted apps, and claiming they can make big profits through crypto trading. DFI urges you to slow down before sending money and use only trusted platforms. If you’re scammed, stop contact, save messages, and report it. More info can be found on the DFI website.

Duffy to get recognition with sign in hometown (HAYWARD)

Sean Duffy gets some recognition from his northern Wisconsin hometown. The Sawyer County Record reports a recent vote by the Hayward City Council approved a resident’s request to install a “Home of Sean Duffy” sign on city property along U.S. Highway 63. The signs will be created and installed at no cost to the city. Some members of the public works committee raised initial concerns in December about honoring a political figure who is still in office and the item was tabled. McCue said he was told that since the item was first introduced the Duffy family was contacted and approved of the effort but he didn’t personally have documentation of the endorsement.

Grothman thanks Bondi for House Judiciary appearance (WASHINGTON)

Attorney General Pam Bondi endured tough questioning about the Epstein files during a five-hour hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, with Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie criticizing her Justice Department for failing to redact the names of some victims, calling that “literally the worst thing you could do to the survivors.” Wisconsin’s Glenn Grothman didn’t question Bondi about the files, but thanked her for appearing, calling her “obviously very bright, obviously very confident, and something I love, you tolerate fools gladly.” In her opening remarks, Bondi told Epstein victims that she is “deeply sorry” for what they had suffered and that “any accusation of criminal wrongdoing will be taken seriously and investigated.”