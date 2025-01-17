Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Democrats introduce first bills of new legislative session (MADISON)

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have announced their first bill package of 2025. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer says the “Lowering costs, Improving Lives” bill package would lower the cost of housing, groceries and prescription drugs for Wisconsinites and help uplift working families and seniors. One bill authored by 14th Senate District Representative Sarah Keyeski would would allow school districts to receive additional funding to provide free breakfast and lunch for public school K-12 students. Another bill included in the package would expand the Homestead Tax Credit, which provides tax breaks for low-income homeowners and renters. The road to the bills becoming law could be tough – Republicans retain majorities in both the Assembly and state Senate.

DHS confirms first pediatric flu death of 24-25 season (UNDATED)

It’s the first influenza-associated death of the 2024-25 season. State Health Officer Paula Tran says respiratory viruses remain a significant health concern, especially in children; and it’s not too late to get your flu or COVID vaccine. DHS says respiratory illness activity is currently high in Wisconsin, and emergency department visits due to flu and respiratory viruses have also increased. DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

DNR holding career fairs over next few weeks (UNDATED)

Five career fairs will take place across the state over the coming weeks. The first is in Eau Claire Saturday, and other locations include Oshkosh, Milwaukee, Fitchburg, and Woodruff. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, explore the natural resources field and learn how to apply online as new job postings become available. The DNR says it typically has job opportunities in a number of fields including engineering, law enforcement, and environmental sciences. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Wisconsin part of fraud settlement against Cash App owner (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is part of a wide ranging settlement against the owners of the mobile banking app Cash App. Wisconsin along with 47 other states secured a settlement against Cash App parent company Block for violations of federal money laundering laws. The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the company made it impossible to recoup money that was sent fraudulently, either by ignoring customer complaints or giving users the run around when trying to get a refund. Block will pay 80 million dollars in fines to the states, and over 120 million dollars to victims.

SCOWIS hears arguments on legislative committees holding up rules (MADISON)

A lawsuit over what power state legislative committees should have got a hearing at the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday. Democratic Governor Tony Evers is suing the legislature because a committee has repeatedly delayed implementation of guidelines to prevent therapists and others from engaging in so-called ‘conversion therapy’ which is meant to make gay, lesbian and queer people straight. Liberal justices seemed skeptical of arguments from the Legislature’s attorney, who said lawmakers simply want to ensure that this sort of rule gets proper a hearing. Evers’ office argues this is an illegal legislative veto of powers that are clearly given to the executive branch in the state constitution.