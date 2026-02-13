Wisconsin AM News Summary

American Red Cross in extra need of blood donations (UNDATED)

Winter weather has created a nationwide blood shortage after storms forced the American Red Cross to cancel drives across the country. The Southwest Wisconsin chapter says the need for blood is especially critical for accident victims, medical emergencies, and surgeries. Executive director Kyle Kriegl reminds donors that giving blood is simple—just stay hydrated, eat a good meal, and get a full night’s rest. He adds that donations are sent wherever the need is greatest, and the Red Cross app will even tell you where your blood ends up helping patients. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Changes to SNAP could impact those who rely on FoodShare (UNDATED)

Changes to the federal SNAP program could soon impact thousands of Wisconsinites who rely on FoodShare benefits. A coalition of organizations across Wisconsin could be unable to meet new federal requirements without an additional 69 million dollars in support for FoodShare. Rebekah Sweeney is with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association says the state could face federal penalties. Coalition members argue that funding is critical to protecting Wisconsin families’ access to food assistance. The additional funding would require bipartisan support in the Wisconsin Legislature.

UW earns global recognition (MADISON)

UW – Madison ranks second among all U.S. public universities in Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Top Universities, which also ranks UW in 20th place worldwide. The rankings compiled by Statista include academic strength, innovation, economic impact, and global engagement. Time evaluated the top 500 universities globally, placing special emphasis on student success such as patenting new inventions or moving into major leadership roles.

Cargill to close plant in Milwaukee, over 200 workers to be laid off (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee factory closure puts over 200 people out of work. Minneapolis-based Cargill announced this week that its meat packing plant in Milwaukee will shut down this April. The Milwaukee location focuses on private label ground meat and beef for grocery retailers, which have seen a decrease in sales due to inflation and customers seeking cheaper products. Cargill says employees will be eligible to apply at other locations. Cargill’s only other facility in Milwaukee closed in 2014; there is a similar meat packing plant in Butler in Waukesha County.

Baldwin joins Senate Dems in blocking DHS funding bill (WASHINGTON, DC)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin joined fellow Democrats Thursday to block passage of a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security. Baldwin says ICE has run roughshod on US residents for far too long and needs to follow the same procedures as other law enforcement agencies. “Just like local law enforcement, ICE should be required to have a judicial warrant before entering and searching homes and businesses, not a blank check to violate the Fourth Amendment.” Baldwin says Republicans and the Trump Administration need to actually negotiate and offer real regulations on ICE before Democrats will be willing to sign a deal.

Sen Johnson, MN AG Ellison trade barbs at US Capitol hearing (WASHINGTON DC)

Another heated exchange at the U.S. Capitol. This time between U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in in the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The Wisconsin Republican accusing Ellison of encouraging anti-ICE protests – and “exploiting” the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He then took exception to Ellison’s facial expressions. Ellison responded by saying Johnson’s statements were all lies, and that he has always encouraged peaceful protest in Minneapolis. Ellison told senators Thursday that federal law enforcement agencies are still blocking state and local authorities from participating in the investigations into the shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration agents in Minneapolis.