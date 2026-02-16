Wisconsin AM News Summary

Judge rules in favor of DNR permits for Enbridge Line 5 reroute (BAD RIVER)

A northern Wisconsin pipeline project clears another hurdle. An administrative law judge last week upheld a Wisconsin DNR permit granted last year for the $450 million Enbridge Line 5 project. It allows for construction of 41 miles of new oil pipeline around reservation lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. An Enbridge spokesperson said Judge Angela Chaput Foy confirmed that the DNR made the right decision when it issued permits. Bad River Band Chairwoman Elizabeth Arbuckle said the tribe is disappointed but not surprised by the decision and will appeal it. An attorney for Clean Wisconsin said despite the judge’s decision, the reroute poses significant long-term risks to wetlands, waterways, and treaty-protected resources.

Pet care operator to stand trial on animal abuse charges (MADISON)

A Madison woman is headed to trial on animal mistreatment charges. 39-year-old Laura Woodward ran an in-home pet care business. Last summer, the body of a 5-year-old husky mix she was caring for was found discarded, near an elementary school. Woodward later told police the dog had died in her kitchen. In another case, Woodward told the owners of a doberman she was caring for that someone broke into her home and the dog escaped. The dog was later picked up as a stray. Woodward is charged with one count of felony mistreatment of animals causing death and 14 misdemeanor counts of mistreatment of animals. She was bound over for trial following an appearance in Dane County Court late last week.

Trial opens in fatal 2020 overdose (WAUSAU)

A Wausau man accused of providing the drugs in a fatal overdose nearly six years ago is on trial this week. 47-year-old Otha Franklin faces more than 50 years in prison for reckless homicide and manufacturing or delivering heroin. Investigators say he and the victim were snorting pills at a house party in the summer of 2020, when the victim started having a seizer. When another person at the party suggested they call for help, Franklin said they shouldn’t and the victim would be fine. He died the next day, and Franklin remained at large for years. The trial begins with jury selection on Monday morning, proceedings are scheduled to wrap by Friday.

UPFRONT: State Assembly, Senate GOP at odds on tax cuts (MADISON)

Dissent among Republican state legislators could delay passage of tax cut plans. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says his caucus doesn’t agree with Assembly tax relief proposals which could leave Governor Tony Evers’ 400 year school funding veto in place. LeMaheiu says Speaker Robin Vos intends to adjourn the Assembly on Thursday, leaving little time to reach an agreement on taxes. Vos says Senate Republicans are welcome to provide ideas, but he’s lukewarm to the idea of one time payments out of the state surplus, preferring property tax relief.

UPFRONT: Madison pushes back against lawsuit seeking damages over missed votes (MADISON)

Madison’s mayor is pushing back over complaints on how it’s challenging a lawsuit over absentee ballots that weren’t counted in the 2024 presidential election. The city’s attorney filed a motion claiming that voting absentee is a right, not a privilege. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tells WISN’s UPFRONT that’s only a legal argument. “I disagree with that. I think the law should change. I hope the legislature will revisit that.” Liberal group Law Forward is suing the city on behalf of a resident who says their rights were violated. Rhodes-Conway says the city has already made changes and fixes to how it handles votes, and apologized to those affected.

Red Cross urging people to get CPR and first aid certified (UNDATED)

The Red Cross is urging Wisconsinites to get CPR and first aid certified,. Southwest Wisconsin Chapter Executive Director Kyle Kriegl says more than 300,000 people experience cardiac events outside a hospital each year in the U.S., and having someone nearby who knows what to do can save a life. He says training is available online, in‑person, or in blended formats—and courses are regularly updated to include skills like CPR, AED use, and the Heimlich maneuver. More information is available at RedCross.org.

Applications open for DNR photo and writing contest (UNDATED)

Applications are open for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Great Waters Photo Contest and Writing Project. Winning photos and writing will be featured in the next Wisconsin’s Great Waters Calendar. The contest celebrates how people connect with Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and the Mississippi River. Photos can be entered in four categories: People, Cultural and Historical Features, Natural Features, and Wildlife. Writers can submit short essays, stories, poems, or descriptions of stewardship projects focused on Wisconsin’s Great Waters. Full rules and entry instructions are available on the DNR’s Great Waters Photo Contest webpage.

Wisconsin hosting one of just two listening parties in US for pop star’s new album (MADISON)

Harry Styles fans in Wisconsin are getting a rare treat. The pop superstar announced that Madison is one of just 40 cities worldwide, and only two in the U.S., to host a listening party for his new album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” The album drops March 6th, but fans in Wisconsin can try to hear it early by entering a contest. Fifty winners will get two tickets each. The listening party is set for February 18th, according to official contest rules. Styles hasn’t said why Madison made the list, but he’s a well‑known Green Bay Packers fan, even sporting a Packers tattoo.