Wisconsin AM News Summary

Make sure you’re prepared for local elections Tuesday (UNDATED)

Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning to vote in local elections Tuesday. Wisconsin requires a photo ID to be able to vote at the polls. That could be a driver’s license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. It could also be a federally issued form of ID like a passport, military or veteran ID card, tribal ID or a certificate of naturalization. A student ID issued by an accredited Wisconsin college, university or technical college can also be used. There is no separate “voter ID”, and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. You can contact your local election clerk for more specific questions about a local election.

Pro-Life Wisconsin opposes condoms in public health vending machine (MAUSTON)

A proposal to provide condoms in Juneau County draws attention from a pro-life group. Public Health Director Tina Burch says a resolution to purchase a public health vending machine is on tonight’s Juneau County Board of Supervisors agenda. The health department received grant funding from global non-profit Vital Strategies to purchase the machine for Necedah. In addition to condoms it would dispense items including NARCAN, Fentanyl Test Strips, hygiene kits and first aid kits, the same products as current machines located in Elroy and Wonewoc. In a press release, Pro-Life Wisconsin Juneau County cites concerns including the ability of minor children capable of pushing buttons to access condoms.

New state law will codify grooming and provide criminal penalties (MADISON)

A bill defining grooming and establishing criminal penalties in state statute is ready for the governor’s signature. His office confirms Governor Tony Evers will sign the measure which passed both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature with bipartisan support. Thorp Republican Jesse James is the bill’s Senate author. He said it’s become abundantly clear that Wisconsin needs criminal definition of grooming by making it the felony it should be. Law enforcement and district attorneys will now be able to fully prosecute these types of cases. The bill codifies in state law a distinct crime for grooming a child and provides a range of felony charges for prosecutors. Persons convicted of grooming would face mandatory registration as a sex offender. Plea deal reached in fatal overdose case (WAUSAU) A Wausau man reaches a plea deal providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose. 47-year-old Otha Franklin was scheduled for a jury trial in Marathon County Court this week, but on Monday he entered a no contest plea to second-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, leading the state to dismiss nearly 20 additional counts against him. Franklin and the victim were snorting pills at a party in the summer of 20-20. When the victim started having a seizure, Franklin discouraged others from calling for help. He took the drugs and left, while the victim died the next morning. He now faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing on Friday.

Apostle Island ice caves open for first time in a decade (ASHLAND COUNTY)

A popular seasonal attraction in northern Wisconsin is open to the public for the first time in a decade. Cold January temperatures froze more than half of Lake Superior, opening safe access to the ice caves located in the Apostles Islands National Lakeshore. The Lakeshore Facebook page advises visitors to plan for a 2+ mile round-trip hike on lake ice. There is no shelter or water on the route, and porta-potties are available only at the start. Wear warm, waterproof boots with traction devices, dress in layers, and bring water and snacks. No on-site parking is available at the access beach so plan to shuttle from off-site locations to the trailhead. Monitor go.nps.gov/IceCaves and Facebook for updates and planning information.

Milwaukee Tools announces planned expansion (MENOMONEE FALLS)

The manufacturer last week submitted plans to the Menomonee Falls Village Board for a major expansion of its campus there. Plans include a research building, a new corporate office, and other expansions. The three new buildings could employ two thousand people once completed. Total buildout of the project could take a decade.

The Beach Boys will close out this year’s State Fair (WEST ALLIS)

The Fair Board announced Monday that the Beach Boys will close out the Fair’s final Sunday on August 16th. At age 84, vocalist Mike Love is the sole original member still appearing with the Beach Boys, which originally consisted of his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, and friend Al Jardine. Other acts on this year’s State Fair schedule include pop violinist Lindsey Stirling, The All-American Rejects, and For King and Country. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday.

WI DPI announces Crossing Guard Appreciation Week (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is recognizing the people who make your children’s walk to school safe this week. It’s Crossing Guard Appreciation week. State superintendent of schools Dr. Jill Underly says it’s important to recognize the hard work crossing guards play in the school day. That includes being the first friendly face kids often see at schools, making sure children learn safety around roads, and for the dedication they show to be out in all conditions providing safety to students.

