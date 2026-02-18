Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers talks school funding, political maps in final State of the State Address (MADISON)

In his last State of the State Address, Governor Tony Evers called out Republicans for failing to deal fairly with tax cuts and spending. Evers says that dwindling school aid from the state has forced local districts to go to tax increase referendums to pay to keep schools open. “The legislature has rejected over $7 billion for K through 12 schools that I requested over the last four state budgets.” Evers also said he’ll continue working to bring tax relief to the middle class, and will call for the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to ban partisan gerrymandering in the state’s election maps.

GOP leaders offer Evers deal on tax relief (MADISON)

Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature offer a tax relief deal to Governor Tony Evers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said they accepted the Democratic governor’s challenge to find property tax relief and school funding. They’re proposing tapping most of the state’s projected $2.5 billion surplus for rebate checks, property tax relief and special education reimbursement. Joint Finance Committee co-chair Mark Born called it “a great compromise” that meets the governor’s priorities, He urged Evers to “take the deal.” Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu sent Governor Tony Evers a letter with their proposals. Vos and Born spoke with reporters prior to Evers’ State of the State Address Tuesday night. The Assembly plans to conclude its session this week.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies funding UW projects (MADISON)

Herb Kohl’s name is again being added to the University of Wisconsin campus. Herb Kohl Philanthropies is donating $30 million to support programming and renovations to UW—Madison’s Music Hall. In addition, the La Follette School of Public Affairs will be renamed Herb Kohl Hall. Its graduate program is expanding with introduction of an anticipated undergraduate major this fall. Herb Kohl Hall is expected to open in 2029 and will return the building, originally called Assembly Hall to its roots as UW’s first campus building dedicated to large gatherings. The school will continue to host major speakers and conferences. The Milwaukee native and business leader died in 2023 and served as U.S. Senator from Wisconsin for 24 years. He donated $25 million to construction of the Kohl Center.

Recall effort over data center for mayor fails (PORT WASHINGTON)

Port Washington’s effort to recall Mayor Ted Neitzke has fallen short. The city clerk says a recall petition submitted on the deadline came in several hundred signatures short of what’s required to trigger a special election. Under state law, a formal review of the signatures is still underway. The recall push began after controversy over a proposed 15‑million‑dollar data center project. Tensions boiled over in December during a Common Council meeting that led to arrests and backlash from some residents. Organizers with Great Lakes Neighbors United say they gathered about twelve hundred signatures.

80% of Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers meet water quality standards (UNDATED)

Eighty percent of Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers meet water quality standards. While most waters remain in good condition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says 92 water bodies or segments are now classified as impaired, meaning each will need a restoration plan to improve habitat, recreation, or fish consumption safety. The DNR is asking for public comment on its latest water quality lists, which track which lakes and rivers are healthy, improving, or falling behind. About 100 new pollutant listings are also being proposed this cycle, many on waters already marked as impaired. The most common new concerns: high phosphorus levels, E. coli, and PFOS contamination.