Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republican lawmakers respond to ongoing property tax relief tax with Evers (MADISON)

Assembly Republicans say they’re still negotiating with Governor Tony Evers on a plan for property tax relief and school funding. Majority Leader Tyler August says the Republican proposal meets many of the governor’s earlier requests, and he hopes Evers is serious about getting something done rather than playing political games. The Republican plan includes rebate checks for taxpayers, 500 million dollars for the school levy tax credit, and 200 million dollars for special education reimbursement. Governor Evers says he won’t sign the package as written, arguing it doesn’t provide enough K–12 funding.

Trial date set for Madison residents accused of poisoning two women (ROCK COUNTY)

Two Madison residents accused of trying to poison two women in Rock and Dane counties now have a trial date — March of 2027. Rock County District Attorney Jason Sanders says he’s still waiting on some evidence from Dane County in the case against 44‑year‑old Paul VanDuyne and 42‑year‑old Andrea Whitaker. He also says investigators learned the pair managed to speak with each other on recorded jail phone lines, which could become a factor in their defense. Police say the two allegedly placed poison in a Rock County woman’s vehicle multiple times, and are accused of targeting a Middleton woman in a similar way. The pair face multiple charges, including three counts of attempted first‑degree intentional homicide.

Wisconsin’s population growth slows over last year (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s population growth has slowed over the last year. As of July 2025, the state had just under 6 million residents, up about fifteen‑thousand from 2024, a growth rate cut nearly in half from the previous year. The slowdown mirrors a national trend tied to a major drop in international migration. Wisconsin saw a more than 60 percent decrease in migrants arriving from other countries in 2025, falling from over 19‑thousand the year before to just seventy‑two hundred, the lowest since 2020.

DNR looking for volunteer campground hosts (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs volunteer campground hosts for the 2026 season. Hosts help greet campers, share park information and pitch in with light maintenance, all while staying on‑site for a one‑ to two‑month period. The DNR is also seeking equestrian campground hosts at several popular riding destinations, including the Kettle Moraine units, Wildcat Mountain State Park and Governor Knowles State Forest. Openings run from May through November, and volunteers typically work just a few hours a day. Anyone interested can apply through the DNR’s Volunteer Opportunities webpage.

Evers touts school readiness program, student mental health (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is promoting expanded childcare services and student mental health as his term winds down. Following his State of the State address on Tuesday, the Governor visited a Kimberly childcare center on Wednesday along with Department of Children and Families Secretary Jeff Pertl to tout his Get Kids Ready program. 65 million dollars will go towards educational kits and learning time for 4 year olds currently in child care to be ready to move to kindergarten. Evers says 1000 childcare centers have expressed interest in the program. Evers and Pertl also visited the D.C. Everest Idea School in Weston to discuss student mental health and wrapped up their tour with a visit to Eau Claire North High.

WISDOJ reports rise in sextortion crimes against teens this year (UNDATED)

Wisconsin has seen a rise in reported sextortion cases against teens. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says there have already been over 100 sextortion cases reported this year. Special agent Jesse Crowe tells the Journal Sentinel that number only counts tips pulled from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipline and not cases reported by Wisconsin law enforcement. Sextortion targets teens, pressuring them into handing over money or sexually explicit pictures by threatening to expose them to peers or parents. A new state law making sextortion a crime was quickly passed by the Legislature last year after two victims died by suicide due to sextortion threats.

Evers promotes nuclear power & renewable in State of the State (MADISON)

Tony Evers says Wisconsin should commit to renewable energy – and explore nuclear power options. In his State of the State address Tuesday night, the Democratic governor said nuclear energy represents the largest source of clean power in the nation and is a safe, reliable, carbon-free option to power homes and businesses. The state will partner with UW-Madison’s Department of Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics to study future creation of nuclear reactors. In addition, the state plans to purchase certificates representing 225,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy from Wisconsin utility companies every year for the next two decades. That’s enough energy to power half a million homes.

Police report: driver who killed teen traveling nearly 40 MPH over posted speed limit (MADISON)

A driver arrested in the death of pedestrian in Madison was allegedly traveling nearly 40 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. 51-year-old Kathleen Borgwardt is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to an incident report, Madison Police determined speed was a factor in the crash that killed 17-year-old West High School student Alexander “Sasha” Rosen on his way to school the morning of February 5th. Police estimate Borgwardt was driving about 62 MPH in a 25 MPH zone when she struck Rosen in a crosswalk. That’s after a review of video evidence from nearby businesses as well as witness statements. Borgwardt was booked into the Dane County Jail on Monday.