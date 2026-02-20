Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t run for reelection (MADISON)

After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. In making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday, the 57-year-old Republican leader says his decision follows a mild heart attack in November and his doctor’s advice to reduce his stress. First elected to his southeastern Wisconsin district in 2004, Vos is the longest serving Speaker in Assembly Speaker in state history, having held the position since 2013. Governor Tony Evers said in a statement that although they’ve disagreed more often than not, Evers respects Vos’ “ability to navigate complex policies and conversations, and his unrivaled passion for politics,” calling the Speaker “one of a kind.” State Democratic Party Chair Devin Remiker said Vos leaves “a legacy of a state government he tried his best to make dysfunctional and leave working people with higher costs and fewer rights.” Vos’ departure means an open seat in his southeastern Wisconsin district this fall for the first time in more than 20 years.

Assembly passes postpartum Medicaid expansion and enhanced breast cancer screening bills (MADISON)

New moms in Wisconsin will soon be eligible to receive expanded Medicaid coverage for up to a year. After passing the state Senate on a nearly unanimous vote last April, the measure was opposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as an expansion of welfare. Representative Pat Snyder said persuading fellow Republicans was a challenge, but he’s glad Wisconsin beat Arkansas, which along with Wisconsin were the only two states not to have accepted the expanded coverage. Republican Representative Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers was the lone no vote as the bill passed Thursday, 95-1 and heads to Governor Tony Evers for his signature.

The Assembly also unanimously approved and sent to Evers a bill to require insurance to cover additional cancer screenings for women with dense breast tissue.

Democrats boo as Assembly Republicans approve wake surfing regulations & sandhill crane hunt (MADISON)

State Assembly Republicans pass a bill to regulate wake surf boats and establish a sandhill crane hunt. The crane hunt was tacked on to the wake surfing bill in an amendment criticized as not relevant by Democrats before being passed on a voice vote Thursday over their objections

The original draft of the wake surfing boat bill (AB 1033) was opposed by a coalition of more than 90 groups, arguing its requirement that the boats operate 200 feet from shore is inadequate.

Evers sends letter to Trump administration over beef imports from Argentina (UNDATED)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers is urging the Trump Administration to reverse its plan to dramatically increase U‑S beef imports from Argentina. In a new letter to the White House, Evers warns the move threatens American farmers and ranchers, especially in Wisconsin, where livestock and meat generate 34 billion dollars and support more than 43‑thousand jobs. The administration recently approved a four‑fold increase in Argentine beef imports, jumping from 20‑thousand to 80‑thousand metric tons. This also follows major industry disruptions, including Cargill’s plan to close its Milwaukee meat‑processing facility, impacting more than 200 workers.

Summerfest announces 2026 lineup (MILWAUKEE)

Summerfest has unveiled its 2026 lineup. Thee three‑weekend festival in Milwaukee is set for June 18th through July 4th. Before it all begins, Garth Brooks will kick things off early with two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 16th and 17th. Weekend One features headliners Megan Moroney, Don Toliver, and Carín León. Weekend Two brings Ed Sheeran, Cody Johnson, and Post Malone. And closing out Weekend Three: Muse, Alex Warren, and Jelly Roll. Tickets for Summerfest 2026 are on sale now.

Towns in northeastern Wisconsin propose moratorium on AI data centers (MANITOWOC COUNTY)

Three towns in Manitowoc County have passed a resolution to get the county to put a moratorium on AI Data Centers. The moratorium would cause a year-long pause on data center development in the county and could be extended and extra six months as written by state law. The Towns of Mishicot, Two Rivers, and Two Creeks have been working together after some Mishicot town residents had representatives from data centers come to their doors and ask if their land could be purchased for development. Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the moratorium would first have to be approved by a committee before it could be voted on by the full County Board of Supervisors. Other northeastern Wisconsin communities, including the City of Kaukauna, have updated their rules on AI data centers after a company tried to build one in the Village of Greenleaf.

Arrest made in northeastern Wisconsin shooting (MANITOWOC)

A suspect is arrested after a man was shot in Manitowoc. Manitowoc Police and Manitowoc Fire Rescue were called to a bar early Thursday morning and found the 30-year-old male victim. He is currently in stable condition. Search warrants were executed at two residences in Manitowoc, and the suspect was located at one of them. Manitowoc Police say the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident, and there is no threat to the public. Information about the suspect was not provided. Anyone with additional information has been asked to call the department.

Evansville man sentenced for role shooting death of teen (ROCK COUNTY)

A 45‑year‑old Rock County man will serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. William Drefahl appeared in Rock County Court, where prosecutors noted he was already on extended supervision for a previous child‑pornography conviction. Investigators say Drefahl was recorded teaching a 14‑year‑old girl, who later died from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound, how to use the firearm. Judge Karl Hanson called Drefahl’s actions an aggravating factor, saying he knowingly possessed a gun despite being barred from having one. His new sentence will run at the same time as the one he’s already serving. Drefahl’s son and girlfriend are scheduled to be sentenced next month for their roles in the case.