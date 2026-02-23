Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly approves PFAs relief legislation (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation advances to allocate $134 million for detection and mitigation of so-called “forever chemicals” across the state. Representative Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) represents French Island. On the Assembly floor Friday, Billings said it was “horrifying” to realize some of her constituents had been drinking PFAs contaminated water. After years of Governor Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers trying to reach a deal to allocate dollars from a trust fund, two bipartisan bills passed the Assembly as it wrapped up its session. Representative Jeff Mursau (R-Crivitz), the bills’ author, said $80 million goes to private well owners. Mursau’s district includes residents whose wells have been contaminated by years of production of PFAs containing firefighting foams. Evers vetoed a previous bill which he said let PFAs polluters off the hook but is expected to sign two bipartisan bills which passed the Assembly on Friday as the chamber wrapped up its work. Both will need to pass the Senate before going to the governor.

DNR has advice during Invasive Species Week (UNDATED)

National Invasive Species Awareness Week is great time for planning your spring gardening and learning about invasive plants. Invasive species are nonnative and negatively impact Wisconsin’s ecology and economy or pose threats to human health. Invasive plants can degrade natural habitat and reduce biodiversity and crop yields, impact forest regeneration and even cause damage to infrastructure – see zebra mussels. During National Invasive Species Awareness Week, the DNR says you can help prevent the spread by planning ahead. – Plant native plants in your backyard, on your deck or in your garden space. That helps Wisconsin’s pollinators and natural areas. – Clean boots, pets or any other gear before you leave a site for the day. That keeps seeds from hitchhiking to a new location. – Learn about and manage invasive species where possible. Wintertime is a great opportunity for unwanted woody plant control.

UPFRONT: Vos resigns, Evers a no on GOP tax relief and White House demand for voter rolls (MADISON)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos doesn’t know who his successor will be, but has named his pick for the spot. Speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT, Vos named current Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August as his pick, saying he’s done a great job for the Republican caucus. Vos announced he won’t be running for re-election last week, following 22 years in office. Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Tony Evers says he’s a no on the currently proposed Republican tax relief measures. Evers says a rebate check is a short sighted way to spend the state’s tax surplus. He’d much rather see a base increase in school aid to school districts to help prevent local tax referendums in school districts. Legislative Republicans are offering some school aid as part of their tax relief package, but chided Evers in a letter saying directly providing more school funding would stop districts from finding “efficiencies”. Evers also said he has no intention of turning over Wisconsin’s voter rolls to the White House. He says that would simply put Donald Trump in charge of the state’s elections, something that no one wants.

Wisconsin has its fair share of award winning cheese (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s dairy industry continues to dominate on the world stage.

Alice in Dairyland, Sarah Hagenow, says Wisconsin cheese makers have earned more than 7,600 medals since 1995 — more than any other state or country. She credits the state’s 1,200 licensed cheese makers and 5,200 dairy farm families for their years of expertise and dedication. If you want to be sure you’re buying local, Hagenow says to look for the “Proudly Wisconsin” badge or the number 55 on dairy packaging. Wisconsin’s dairy industry now contributes more than $52 billion a year to the state’s economy.

Crypto kiosk scam bill passes in Assembly (MADISON)

Wisconsin lawmakers are taking aim at cryptocurrency scams. The State Assembly last week passed a bipartisan bill that targeting criminals who use crypto kiosks to steal from victims. The measure would cap daily transactions at one thousand dollars, require users to show ID, and ensure receipts are available. It would also give fraud victims a path to seek refunds. Supporters, including AARP Wisconsin, say scammers often pressure people into withdrawing cash and depositing it into crypto ATMs located in gas stations and convenience stores. The bill will need approval in the State Senate before it can go to the governor’s desk.

Take caution on the ice (UNDATED)

Take extra caution out on the ice this week. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns anyone heading onto frozen waterways that no ice is ever completely safe. Warmer weather last week thinned ice statewide, and conditions can change quickly due to currents and springs. DNR Lieutenant Jacob Holsclaw says snowmobiles and UTVs can break through unexpectedly. The agency doesn’t track ice thickness, so you’re urged to check with local fishing clubs or bait shops before heading out. If you do go, wear warm gear, pack a flotation device, keep your phone waterproofed, and avoid traveling over ice at night.