Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bills benefiting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers (MADISON)

Legislation that will benefit Wisconsin agriculture is ready for the governor’s consideration. The Assembly last week passed three bills that have already cleared the state Senate and now head to Governor Tony Evers. Senate Bill 474 allows soy-based firefighting foam to qualify for DNR fire suppression grants. That expands market opportunities for growers and provides a PFAS-free product to firefighters. SB 501 creates a veterinary loan repayment program for new vets who commit to large animal practices in rural communities. SB 783 provides commercial driver’s license training grants to help businesses offset the costs of employee training. Several Assembly bills are awaiting Senate action including measures to prohibit Wisconsin schools from serving margarine in place of butter and establishing a program to help facilitate farm transitions from retiring farmers to the next generation.

Packers remind fans to use their season tickets – or lose them (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay Packers are once again reminding season ticket holders to use those tickets – or lose them. Season ticket renewals for Lambeau Field are on their way to ticket holders, along with a reminder from Packers V P of sales Craig Benzel that anyone who has those tickets with the sole intention of reselling them should not be a season ticket holder. The home office says anyone who can’t make it to a particular game should make sure those tickets go to a Packers fan, and that people caught selling most of their tickets through brokers or online resale may not get a renewal letter next season.

Waukesha PD arrest driver following alleged OWI crash into City Hall sign (WAUKESHA)

Waukesha police say an alleged drunk driver crashed into the City Hall sign over the weekend. Police say the driver was spotted just before midnight on Saturday speeding without their vehicle’s headlights on. The next time the driver was spotted was after they crashed into the sign in front of City Hall, a collision which caused major damage to the city property. The driver was cited for first-time OWI, and then arrested on multiple other charges, including reckless driving, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of parole. The suspect has not been named, pending an initial appearance in court.

Submissions open for 2027 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp contests (UNDATED)

Submissions are open for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 2027 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp contests. Hunters are required to buy the stamps to legally harvest any of the game birds in Wisconsin. Proceeds from sales of the stamps generates hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Stamp designs need to be received or postmarked by August 1st and judging will take place August 22nd at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Bad River Band requests judicial review of DNR Line 5 ruling (ASHLAND COUNTY)

Wisconsin’s Bad River Chippewa Band is requesting a judicial review, after a judge upheld DNR permits for the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline reroute project. An administrative law judge upheld the permits earlier this month but did order Enbridge to make four changes to its wetlands permit, including added monitoring after construction. Attorneys for the tribe contend the decision threatens vital public resources. Earthjustice lawyer John Petoskey argues the area’s significance “cannot be overstated” and says rulings like this weaken environmental protections. The Bad River Band has filed for judicial review and is seeking to halt pipeline construction, while Enbridge maintains the judge’s decision confirms the DNR’s review was thorough.