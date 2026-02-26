Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vance visit follows on State of the Union (PLOVER)

The Vice President is in Central Wisconsin today. J.D. Vance’s Thursday visit to a machining facility in Plover is his first to the state since last August, when he highlighted President Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ in La Crosse. Vance is expected he will deliver remarks highlighting the Trump Administration’s accomplishments following Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Marquette Poll looks at statewide races (MILWAUKEE)

The latest Marquette Law School shows Wisconsin voters are not yet tuned in to upcoming statewide elections. The Marquette Poll’s first survey on Wisconsin’s April Supreme Court race finds Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor favored by 17 percent of registered voters, Waukesha County Court Judge Maria Lazar by 12 percent, with 66 percent undecided with both candidates somewhat higher among likely voters. In the August Republican primary for governor, Congressman Tom Tiffany polls at 35 percent, with Andy Manske at 2 percent and 63 percent undecided. In the Democratic primary 65 percent of respondents remain undecided, with state Representative Francesca Hong polling at 11 percent, former lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes at 10 percent, current Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez at 6 percent and all others below 5 percent.

Wisconsin joins lawsuit against CDC and HHS over youth vaccinations (UNDATED)

Wisconsin joins a lawsuit challenging federal changes to youth vaccine recommendations. The lawsuit filed in Northern California Federal Court alleges Health and Human Services secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and the head of the CDC unlawfully gutted the body that advises the government on vaccinations and removed several key vaccines from a list of recommended vaccinations for youth. Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin and the rest of the nation are dealing with outbreaks of diseases like measles thought eliminated through vaccinations, and that the vaccines removed from the schedule are safe, effective and prevent hospitalizations and death.

MKE police officer accused of using camera system to track domestic partner (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee Police officer is accused of using the city’s Flock cameras to track his domestic partner. Prosecutors accuse 33-year-old Josue Ayala of using the traffic camera system to check on his partner’s location over 120 times and track that person’s ex partner 55 times. The Flock system uses image recognition to track license plates and has come under scrutiny in other municipalities over privacy violation concerns. Ayala currently faces one count of misconduct in office. Milwaukee Police Department Policy will force him to resign his position.

Wausau PD officer commended for rescuing woman from burning building (WAUSAU)

A Wausau police officer is being commended for rescuing a woman from a burning building in December. Officer Wade Shnowske (SHH-now-ski) was presented with the department’s medal of valor on Tuesday by police chief Matt Barnes. The victim later died of her injuries, but Barnes says Shnowske’s actions gave her family a few more days with her. The Wisconsin Police Professional Association will also be presenting an award to Shnowske later this year.

Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Line 5 relocation project permit (NORTHWOODS)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has finalized a permit allowing Enbridge to begin work on its Line 5 relocation project. An Enbridge statement says work is already underway on staging and clearing for the $450 million, 41‑mile pipeline reroute around the Bad River Reservation. The company calls it the most studied pipeline project in state history that will bring millions in construction spending to northern Wisconsin. Environmental groups and the Bad River Band have filed court petitions and are asking for an immediate halt to construction, arguing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources failed to fully evaluate environmental risks when it granted permits for the project.

AG Kaul grilled in front of special Senate Committee (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told a Special State Senate Committee that the Department of Justice relied on outside legal fellows because the agency is under‑resourced for environmental enforcement. Kaul said majority Republicans have been “hostile” to environmental efforts and were unlikely to approve additional staffing. Republican Committee chair Mary Felzkowski pushed back, criticizing Kaul for not bringing staffing requests to the Joint Finance Committee. The hearing centers on DOJ’s use of NYU‑funded legal fellows to handle environmental cases, help Kaul says was necessary after lawmakers reduced resources and oversight in 2018.

Dems introduce bill to address staffing issues at Wisconsin hospitals (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers are pushing new legislation to address staffing shortages in Wisconsin hospitals. Senator Chris Larson says the state could be short nearly 19,000 nurses by 2040, and argues safe staffing saves lives. The bill would set minimum nurse‑to‑patient ratios and create new fair labor standards — including bans on mandatory overtime and limiting shifts to 12 hours. Nurses like Burlington’s Dan Gage say current conditions lead to rushed, impersonal care and moral injury for staff. Union leaders add the bill would also give frontline workers a voice in staffing decisions. With the legislative session nearly over, the proposal is unlikely to advance this year.