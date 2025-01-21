Wisconsin AM News Summary

Pocan says Dems will fight for gender equality, USPS (MADISON)

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan will be fighting for equal protections for L G B T Q Wisconsinites. Speaking on Monday, the Madison Democrat says he’s heard concerns from residents going into President Trump’s second term. Pocan says the issue strikes close to home for him as a gay man, and that Democrats will be fighting to protect Americans against bills that target gender equality. He also wants to oust sitting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee from his first term. Pocan says DeJoy has caused chaos at U S P S and needs to go.

Dangerous cold continues across Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Wisconsin remains locked in dangerous cold. Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue across Wisconsin the next couple of days. The National Weather Service on Monday issued an extreme cold warning for Tuesday between midnight and 9 a.m. except for counties in southeastern Wisconsin. Classes are cancelled in school districts around the state due to the extreme cold. Dress appropriately and exercise caution if you need to be outdoors, as frostbite and hypothermia are real risks in conditions like this.

South central Wisconsin village to consider removing fluoride from its drinking water (DEFOREST)

The DeForest Village’s Public Services Committee voted 5-2 in favor of removing the mineral last month. Some members of the village board argue keeping fluoride in the drinking water isn’t safe and say the village can save money by not having to replace aging equipment needed to add fluoride to water. Fluoride has been in drinking water across the country for more than 75 years and is shown to reduce tooth decay and its use is backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

You can give to Wisconsin’s endangered resources fund this tax season (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is asking you to consider a donation when filling out your tax forms. Natural Heritage Conservation Bureau Director Drew Feldkirchner says it’s a great way to help the rare plants, animals, and natural places in Wisconsin. Feldkircher says each dollar donated is matched by the DNR and used to apply for grants that require match funding. To make a donation, look for “endangered resources” in the “donations” section of your Wisconsin income tax form.