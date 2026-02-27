Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vance swipes at “crazy Democrats” in Wisconsin stop (PLOVER)

Vice President JD Vance was in Central Wisconsin on Thursday. The vice president visited Pointe Precision in Plover, in a follow up to President Trump’s State of the Union address. In his closing remarks, Vance said he and President Donald Trump “would really appreciate you not sending us a bunch of crazy Democrats in November, so please don’t do that.”

Vance was joined by Wisconsin’s Republican House delegation including Derrick Van Orden who faces a reelection challenge in November, and Tom Tiffany, who President Trump has endorsed for governor. Governor Tony Evers has said he has no intention of turning over Wisconsin’s voter rolls to the Trump Administration. Vance called that “absurd,” and said the only possible reason is “because they like to cheat.” Protesters did show up outside the business prior to and during Vance’s appearance there.

Brinkman is new Chancellor at UWSP (STEVENS POINT)

UW Stevens Point has a new Chancellor. The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has selected Doctor Robert Brinkman as the 16th Chancellor for the Stevens Point campus, a post he will take on July 1st after he finishes the year in his current job as Dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Brinkman’s resume also includes stops at Hofstra University in New York and the University of South Florida, but he’s no stranger to the UW system- he earned his undergraduate degree at Oshkosh, then completed his master’s and doctorate work at Milwaukee. Current interim chancellor Pratima Gandhi, who was also a candidate for the job, will finish out the current year before handing duties over to Brinkman.

MU Poll finds data center concerns (MILWAUKEE)

The latest Marquette Law School Poll says 45% of Republican respondents feel the benefits of data centers outweigh the costs, compared to just 24% of Independents and 15% of Democrats. Poll Director Charles Franklin says that’s a problem for proponents of large scale data center developments in Wisconsin, noting that 55% of Republicans having concerns is “hardly a ringing endorsement” as more data centers are being proposed in the state. The latest Marquette poll was only the second time people had been asked about data centers in Wisconsin, and the February numbers found more people concerned compared to the first time respondents were asked about the issue last October.

Grant funding awarded to help bolster WI’s commercial driver workforce (UNDATED)

$250,000 in grant funding will help bolster Wisconsin’s commercial driver workforce. The money comes through the state’s Commercial Driver Training Grant program and will help about 190 trainees earn their CDL—supporting high‑demand jobs like school bus, truck, and delivery drivers. The program, administered by the Department of Workforce Development, reimburses up to half of training costs and was renewed in the latest state budget through 2027. DWD leaders say the grants help meet ongoing demand, with more than 500 CDL‑required positions currently posted statewide.

Republican bill would bring back death penalty for certain child sex crimes (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill that to bring back the death penalty for certain child sexual assault cases. Wisconsin abolished capital punishment more than 170 years ago, following the 1851 execution of a man by hanging in Kenosha. State Senator Chris Kapenga and Representative Elija Behnke would allow the death penalty for convictions on assaults against children under 13 but would require DNA evidence to seek execution. They say the harsher penalty could deter what they call the most heinous crimes. Child advocates warn it could backfire, making victims less likely to come forward out of fear for what might happen to their abuser. With the State Assembly already adjourned for the year, the bill isn’t expected to see action anytime soon.

Northern WI man faces $2 million bond in death of his girlfriend (MARINETTE)

Robert Chilcote made his first appearance in a Wisconsin courtroom on Thursday. Chilcote allegedly killed his girlfriend, Gabriella Cartagena, on February 4 at a Marinette boat landing before dumping her body in Michigan and fleeing to Minnesota. He was captured there after a police chase and waived extradition last week. Chilcote said the two had been dating for six months and were living together for four or five months. They had worked together at a retail store. Cartagena left behind a three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. During Thursday’s hearing, Judge James Morrison set Chilcote’s bond at $2 million cash. Chilcote returns to court March 5 for a balance of initial appearance.

Madison dog park reopens after dog death earlier this month (MADISON)

A Madison area dog park has reopened after a dog died under mysterious circumstances this month. The Madison Parks department reopened Warner Off-Leash Park Thursday. It had been closed for several weeks after an 8-year-old dog died following a trip to the park. Lab tests on the dog that came back this week did not identify any toxicity or infectious diseases that could have caused the animal’s death. Parks officials remind dog owners that while the park is designated for off leash use, they should keep a close eye on their pets to make sure they aren’t getting into anything they shouldn’t be.