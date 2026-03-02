Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin reaches settlement with Walmart over shorted payments to delivery drivers (UNDATED)

Walmart delivery drivers in Wisconsin are getting financial relief from a multistate settlement. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that Walmart and its delivery service Spark Driver will be paying over 600 thousand dollars to Wisconsin as part of the settlement. Spark Driver was accused of fraudulently keeping the tips people offered to drivers, and failure to pay drivers the listed payments for making deliveries. AG Kaul says the company’s staff deserve to get honest information for what they’ll be paid, and that the settlement will get them the money they deserve.

Madison area mayor drops restraining order request against former staffer (MIDDLETON)

A Madison area mayor drops her request for a restraining order against a former employee. Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn had been seeking that order against former planning and zoning administrator Mark Opitz. Kuhn had accused Opitz of sexually assaulting her following a city function in March of last year. Both sides told a judge on Friday that they’d reached an agreement to drop the case. Opitz is currently running for election to become a Middleton alderman.

Rock Co. jury convicts Beloit man in roommate’s death (JANESVILLE)

A Beloit man, 32-year-old Dennis Banks Jr. faces life in prison following his conviction for first-degree intentional homicide. Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill delivered her closing argument to a Rock County jury on Friday, describing Banks’ murder of a roommate in February of last year. McNeill said Banks shot his victim in face following a “rampage.” Defense attorney Kevin Smith argued that it was another person who fatally shot the victim, calling Banks “a convenient scapegoat.” Jurors convicted Banks following a five-day trial. Sentencing is set for June 10th.