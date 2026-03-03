Wisconsin AM News Summary

WEC forwards Vos recall fraud findings to district attorney (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends criminal charges against more thirteen people involved in a failed effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. In a letter obtained by WisPolitics WEC said it found probable cause that recall volunteers violated election fraud laws. Two allegedly listed false addresses on petition forms, and 11 are accused of turning in fraudulent voter signatures. The findings have been forwarded to the Racine County District Atto for review. The recall campaign came from supporters of President Donald Trump, who criticized Vos for refusing to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential results. Vos filed a complaint with the Elections Commission after several residents said they found their names forged on recall petitions. In a statement, Vos said he hopes the DA moves quickly to prosecute the individuals.

DMV warning of surge in phishing scams (UNDATED)

Wisconsin drivers are being warned to watch out for a surge in phishing scams during National Consumer Protection Week. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles says scammers are posing as the DMV trying to trick people into clicking fake links or paying bogus “unpaid toll” or “DMV fee” charges. The DMV reminds residents Wisconsin has no tolls and they will never send urgent demands for money. They’re encouraging drivers to enroll in eNotify for alerts about any changes to their account. The DMV has also added new identity‑verification tools, comparing a customer’s selfie to the photo on file to reduce fraud.

Former high school principal pleads not guilty in child abuse reporting case (SUN PRAIRIE)

The former principal at Sun Prairie West High School pleads not guilty for failing to report child abuse. Jennifer Ploeger appeared in Dane County Court Monday. She’s charged with three misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to report child abuse. As part of her conditions, she’s barred from contacting the school district or any child victims named in the complaint. Her case stems from the investigation that followed the arrest of former dean of students Robert Gilkey‑Meisegeier, who faces multiple charges related to child exploitation and recently pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Ploeger was given a $500 signature bond and is due back in court on March 26.

Dane County poultry flock tests positive for avian influenza (UNDATED)

A backyard poultry flock in Dane county tests positive for bird flu. The Wisconsin Ag Department announced Monday the flock tested positive for H 5 N 1 avian influenza. The disease has been circulating in the US since 2021, and continues to affect both wild and domestic bird populations. The flock in Dane County has already been depopulated and will not enter the food supply. DATCP reminds all poultry producers to practice good biosecurity and keep their flocks separated from wild birds to prevent the spread of avian flu.

First-run Packers stock certificate sold at auction (UNDATED)

A piece of Green Bay Packers history fetches a high price at auction. A certificate from the team’s very first stock sale in 1923 sells for over 64-thousand dollars. Belonging originally to W. R. Whittenberg, the certificate was for 20 shares of stock and would have cost Whittenburg 100 dollars. Those shares were sold to keep the newly formed team afloat, and originally raised 55-hundred dollars. There have been 5 more sales of shares since then. The auction was handled by Heritage Auctions, and the new owner was not named.